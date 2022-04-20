Where are the numbers on the Veterans land sale?

Recently in The Independent, an article stated that the city council and mayor approved the sale of the Grand Island Veterans Home land consisting of around 12 acres to CHI Health. Note: two council members wanted more information.

Several thoughts came to mind regarding this transaction. In a previous article, the city attorney brought to the attention of the aforementioned that such a process may need the vote of the community.

Was a vote needed or not? The original tract given to the veteran was 640 acres. Of this, how many acres have been disposed of and how many remain?

The land is rented for farming. How much is the rent and who is the recipient — the city or a veterans’ fund? If the original 640 acres was given to the veterans, shouldn’t the rent be given to them or to a system such as the state, which at that time, provided loving care services and homes. And will sale proceeds from CHI be placed in a fund used for these services for veterans. As Chad Nabity mentioned, there will be costs associated with any development.

The area has been overly supportive of veterans, with donations for 10 Hero Flights to Washington, D.C., consisting of around 1,600 veterans and escorts. Also, the associated funding for a veterans state cemetery, which will be a landmark for the area, was $750,000.

The White Lotus Developers have great plans for the future of the GIVH site. I’m sure COVID, material shortages, planning and labor have all been part of any delay that they have encountered. The association with Mr. O’Connor and Chief Industries will definitely make housing, education, skills, etc., available for the veterans’ benefit.

Mr. Avey’s letter on April 15 far exceeds this note of concerns. I thank him and hope others will make their wishes known — it is election time.