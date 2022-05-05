Where was the school board?

It’s hard to believe that it took a dad/coach to do the job of both the board of education and teachers union. You just get to a point where silence is not an option.

Thirty-percent proficiency scores with 90% graduation rates doesn’t add up. Teachers leaving the district en mass, yet we’re told staffing issues exist because there are too few new teachers to hire. Grading policies changed and not disclosed to parents. Horrible behavior tolerated with no consequences in classrooms.

Half of the kids feel unsafe at GISH. How terrible is that? The district told me GISH has a 98% attendance rate — no chance.

Raise your hand if you had any idea this was happening.

Where has the board of education been?

I was told by a supporter that while they agree with everything I have said, they just wish I would have done it quieter. I tried for the past year to be subtle, but no one acted — including the superintendent, and not even the board of education wanted to hear about it. So, the volume needed to be turned up. Done.

Frankly, I don’t care what people think my motivations are. I’m sick of people asking us to celebrate mediocrity. You want your credibility back GIPS? Make kids pass a grade with an appropriate proficiency exam before they move on to the next grade. Make them also pass one before they graduate. No more graduating kids who are not ready for the real world, simply to keep your ratio artificially high.

GIPS needs to demand an equal opportunity for all to learn; but also needs to understand that failure is fine for those who don’t desire success. Every time GIPS lowers the standards of behavior and academics, it hurts everyone, but especially those with the most to gain.