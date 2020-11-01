Whitecalf will fight for future of county

Brian Whitecalf is what Grand Island needs for Hall County Board of Commissioners

In this time of uncertainty regarding global pandemic and extreme political polarization Grand Island, Nebraska needs real leadership; and concurrently, Central Nebraska needs a leader who embraces our community and doesn’t choose divisiveness.

Ultimately, Brian Whitecalf is a fighter for the future of Grand Island. He is an advocate for our local educational systems, school lunch programs, and hungry children. Moreover, a pivotal reason why he is such a strong leader is because of his hope and aspirations for a better community. Additionally, he has spent copious amounts of time volunteering to help Grand Island’s indigent/poor population; and subsequently, he is not some partisan radical like previous propaganda has claimed.

Brian has a prowess for leadership and has been immersed in community outreach for years.