Who are stimulus opponents fighting for?

In typical Republican fashion, Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, along with Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, all voted against President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, aka the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Biden’s ARP provides Nebraskans with $1.2 billion in state fiscal relief; $685 million in local fiscal relief; $564 million plus in K-12 school relief; economic impact payments up to $1,400 per person to 90% of adults and 89% of children in the state; Child Tax Credits to families of 434,000 children of up to $1,600 per child; Earned Income Tax Credits to 104,000 childless workers, including many in frontline jobs, of up to $1,000; and marketplace health insurance premiums $2,438 lower per month for 60-year-old couples earning $75,000 per year.

I would like to know who our GOP members of Congress are fighting for. Since they fought tooth and nail against the ARP, it is certainly not for middle or lower income residents of our state. It most assuredly is for those in the highest income brackets.