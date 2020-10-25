Who is behind the Hall County Independent Business Association?

I want this Independent newspaper to do an article on the Hall County Independent Business Association before election. What is their purpose/mission statement? What businesses and people are members? I’m sure not every independent business owner in Grand Island is a member or agrees with this message. Are they simply a group of people who want to control local politics? Don’t let these people hide behind an organization. We want names. If this is what they believe to be true, they won’t mind having their names and the names of their businesses printed in the newspaper.