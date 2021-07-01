Regarding Carl Nassib, a NFL player, and his coming-out-as-gay announcement in the media. I ask, why do we, the public, need to know about his sexual practices and preferences? He states in the article it is not for attention, but really? This is a personal issue and should remain so, as with all of our personal challenges with exception of our families and close affiliates.
This is not like announcing a change from Chevy to Toyota or joining the NRA. This is a reflection of an attitude of society regarding homosexuality and its acceptance. Translating Nassib’s announcement is that he prefers sodomy rather than the traditional male-female sexuality. Again I ask, why do we need to know this? Sodomy used to be against the law for moral and health reasons. But because of the homosexual agenda, the slow but continuous attack has resulted in the world view we have today.
What makes us all valuable is not our sexuality, but that we are all created in God’s image. In our relativistic society anything goes when it comes to morality issues. The acceptance of homosexuality has led to the destruction of powerful nations in past history and is detrimental to society and children. What this issue comes down to is not homosexual rights, but do you believe in God and try to live by his standards for life? If you were to ask me if I accept homosexuality, I would answer it does not matter what I think, nor do I support gay bashing behaviors.