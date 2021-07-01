Regarding Carl Nassib, a NFL player, and his coming-out-as-gay announcement in the media. I ask, why do we, the public, need to know about his sexual practices and preferences? He states in the article it is not for attention, but really? This is a personal issue and should remain so, as with all of our personal challenges with exception of our families and close affiliates.

This is not like announcing a change from Chevy to Toyota or joining the NRA. This is a reflection of an attitude of society regarding homosexuality and its acceptance. Translating Nassib’s announcement is that he prefers sodomy rather than the traditional male-female sexuality. Again I ask, why do we need to know this? Sodomy used to be against the law for moral and health reasons. But because of the homosexual agenda, the slow but continuous attack has resulted in the world view we have today.