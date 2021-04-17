Willingness to accept help means helping in turn

Really, Mr. Ricketts. You have decided not to house displaced migrant children because it is Mr. Biden’s problem.

President Biden created this problem: OH REALLY?

That’s like the federal government not offering help when Nebraska bridges, roads and farm land were flooded.

Mr. Ricketts, is it your fault that the floods destroyed Nebraska bridges and roads? Did you not ask for help at that time?

Is it your opinion that the flood of children be dumped back across the border?

Evidently these children are coming to U.S. because the conditions they are leaving are unbearable.

It’s a sad view of our country when kindness and caring have become political.

Shame on you Mr. Ricketts; don’t ask for help if you are not willing to give it.