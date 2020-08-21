Without mask mandate we can’t keep students safe

I am writing this letter in response to Carol Furley’s letter Thursday about mask mandates at Northwest Public Schools. I couldn’t agree more!
You would think with the scandal our children have had to endure there with both teachers and a student the school would be more apt to want to protect our children. This is yet another way they are failing the students and their families. It’s insane to me that we receive a message that due to CDC advice the students’ schedules would not be handed out but they would have to access it electronically. So they’re afraid to hand out a paper but not afraid to breathe in the same air as the other students and teachers alike walking the halls with no masks? How does this make sense in any world?
This has become a political issue and if you don’t see it, you’re lying to yourself. People are more worried about trying to be of the world, rather than the people who live in it. Every day I have to send my child to school I am sick to my stomach with fear, frustration and confusion of how so many people can be that ignorant.
This will not be forever if we are smart about it. We need to give our scientists and medical professionals the adequate time they need to create the vaccines and interventions we need to beat this. This will not happen if we continue to overwhelm the health care system. How can this not be obvious? This is serious!
My daughter’s grandmother died this week when she lost her battle with COVID-19 after being placed on life support a little over a week ago. You want to feel that pain? Go ahead keep doing what you’re doing. I will hold Northwest Public Schools responsible.