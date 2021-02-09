Work to preserve racism dates back decades in GOP

We moved to Atlanta, Ga., in late 1977. At that time Georgia was run totally by the Dixiecrats (southern Democrats.) We lived in Gwinnett County, a bedroom suburb just northeast of Atlanta. This county was full of new residents, many from up north.

We visited Atlanta to look for housing earlier and stayed at the Stone Mountain Park Lodge. When we went for breakfast the next morning the restaurant was full of fully robed KKK members. They were having a cross burning that night at the park. We set a record in eating our pancakes, drinking our coffee, and keeping our mouths shut and eyes on our food.

I remember voting for Ronald Reagan in 1980 and waiting in line for two hours in a cold misty rain in one of just three polling places for a county of 500,000 people. The Dixiecrats were not very accommodating to northerners. Reagan won the election, but the Georgia voting map on TV that night was all blue except for one little red spot — Gwinnett County.

Shortly after that election, the Republican Party, through President Reagan, reactivated its Southern Strategy — stressing small government, states’ rights and under their breath lots of racism, including the Democratic Party’s role in the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act and the desegregation of schools.