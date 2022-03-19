World cannot risk nuclear war

Yes, war is hell, especially if you’re the country of Ukraine. For the past two weeks we have watched it live via TV or social media. Putin wants Ukraine back. It would be a different World War III. Russia/Putin have nuclear weapons. A lot of them, Russia, China and Iran have signed a partnership agreement. China also has nuclear weapons. Would they be used? A snake once cornered curls into an attack stage.

If China invades Taiwan, can NATO win on two fronts? No!

Putin has put his nuclear options on high alert. Will he be forced to use them? I’ve watched a lot of different news commentators telling watchers of U.S. involvement. Putin has warned NATO that any involvement by them would be an act of war and that includes nuclear weapons.

I traveled to the Soviet Union in 1987 and Taiwan in 1988. My sister taught in Moscow for four years. My father, 94, a proud WWII veteran saw firsthand what the atomic bomb did in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nuclear bombs today are much more powerful. Russia has hyper atomic weapons that bypass defense systems.

What confidence do you have in Biden and the Pentagon? Russia had over 26.6 million deaths during WWII. They know meaningful sacrifice.

Putin is a problem like Hitler — both fascist killers of civilians and children. Yes, war is hell. Ask the few WWII veterans still living. It is scary when countries threaten nuclear weapons against each other.

Total devoted prayer is paramount now. Will Christ’s second coming be too far away? Ask my father. No one wins a WWIII nuclear war — pray.