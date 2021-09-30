World War II veteran Jack Wilson’s eviction hearing is updated to Oct. 6

Regency Retirement is continuing manager Peg Marsh’s plan to evict WWII veteran Jack Wilson because they can with a 30-day lease contract.

The actual reasons are more related to Wilson’s questioning the April 3, 2020, board meeting which was conducted in violation of the existing bylaws and therefore not legal. Wilson was removed as a board member at said meeting and Steve Miles was placed on the board and elected chairman of that board. This is the basis for questioning all actions taken by that board since April 3, 2020.

Fourteen resident members signed a petition in support of not evicting Wilson and subsequently elected a new board with officers in accordance with existing bylaws on Oct. 13, 2020. Wilson then received an eviction notice on Oct. 22, 2020. Because of harassment by the manager, some of the elected resident members of this board have resigned or moved away from Regency. This board has been meeting since then but have no control of finances or the manager’s performance.

The legal board led by President Mike Follmer held a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2020, after with the manager documented to those residents who attended that she had instructed them not to go and that they did not understand English. There is documentation dated Oct. 13, 2020, and signed by Peg Marsh to support this statement.