World War II veteran Jack Wilson’s eviction hearing is updated to Oct. 6

Regency Retirement is continuing manager Peg Marsh’s plan to evict WWII veteran Jack Wilson because they can with a 30-day lease contract.
The actual reasons are more related to Wilson’s questioning the April 3, 2020, board meeting which was conducted in violation of the existing bylaws and therefore not legal. Wilson was removed as a board member at said meeting and Steve Miles was placed on the board and elected chairman of that board. This is the basis for questioning all actions taken by that board since April 3, 2020.
Fourteen resident members signed a petition in support of not evicting Wilson and subsequently elected a new board with officers in accordance with existing bylaws on Oct. 13, 2020. Wilson then received an eviction notice on Oct. 22, 2020. Because of harassment by the manager, some of the elected resident members of this board have resigned or moved away from Regency. This board has been meeting since then but have no control of finances or the manager’s performance.
The legal board led by President Mike Follmer held a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2020, after with the manager documented to those residents who attended that she had instructed them not to go and that they did not understand English. There is documentation dated Oct. 13, 2020, and signed by Peg Marsh to support this statement.
The Steve Miles board then took it upon themselves at the manager’s direction to change the existing bylaws in November 2020 to remove all residents as voting members to elect their board members. They also eliminated the annual member meeting.
Regency residents have requested the bylaws that were changed but have not received them. Copies of these requests are also available. Some Regency residents, three of which are military veterans, who have supported Wilson do not receive equal treatment as other residents. As recently as the September monthly and weekly activity calendars, certain activities are removed from these residents’ copies who are then not invited to activities such as: Valentino’s buffet, Bunkhouse burgers, bingo with cake and ice cream, pinochle night, football pools, breakfasts, pizza at Giltner, etc.
This is how the illegal board led by Miles is managing Regency Retirement and supporting the manager’s actions in treatment of the elderly and military residents.
Your presence and support at the Oct. 6 eviction hearing will be much appreciated to show that the Grand Island community does not support such treatment of the elderly by a nonprofit organization and especially a WWII veteran like Jack Wilson.