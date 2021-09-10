Wreaths Across America accepting donations

The Wreaths Across America ceremony is just three short months away. This year’s theme is: Live Their Legacy.

GI Express and VFW Auxiliary Post 1347 are again joining forces to raise funds so that every grave at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery will have a wreath. We have already had several generous donations and are well on our way to having funds for wreaths for all 1,400 graves.

Donations may be sent directly to: GI Express, % Tammie Dimmitt, 432 S. Stuhr Road, Grand Island, NE 68801. Please make checks out to: GI Express/Wreaths. Donations can also be made by going to the Grand Island Wreaths Across America Nebraska Veterans Cemetery Facebook page and clicking on the direct link to give through the Wreaths Across America website.

Thank you to everyone for supporting such a worthy cause. If you have any questions, call LaVonne at 382-2663.