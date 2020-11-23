Writer doesn’t see necessity for masks

I have observed since everyone started wearing masks, the increase of positive cases.

Let’s see why:

1) With a mask on, people touch the face an average of four times in one minute.

2.) The mask is pulled down, fingers licked to get plastic bag at stores for produce or meat.

3.) Sticking finger under mask to breathe or talk.

4.) Wearing reused or dirty mask.

5.) Sneezing or coughing in mask without covering or cupping in elbow.

6.) No longer sanitizing hands when leaving stores and getting in vehicle.

7.) Throwing used masks on the ground.

8.) People are no longer eating healthy and getting outside for fresh air.

9.) CDC quoted, “Never said the mask would protect the wearer.”

10.) It is not if you get the virus, it is when.

11.) The recovery rate for 60 and older is 97.9% and for under 60 it’s 99.7%. Wish I had these odds for the lottery or keno.