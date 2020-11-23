 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer doesn’t see necessity for masks
0 comments

Writer doesn’t see necessity for masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have observed since everyone started wearing masks, the increase of positive cases.

Let’s see why:

1) With a mask on, people touch the face an average of four times in one minute.

2.) The mask is pulled down, fingers licked to get plastic bag at stores for produce or meat.

3.) Sticking finger under mask to breathe or talk.

4.) Wearing reused or dirty mask.

5.) Sneezing or coughing in mask without covering or cupping in elbow.

6.) No longer sanitizing hands when leaving stores and getting in vehicle.

7.) Throwing used masks on the ground.

8.) People are no longer eating healthy and getting outside for fresh air.

9.) CDC quoted, “Never said the mask would protect the wearer.”

10.) It is not if you get the virus, it is when.

11.) The recovery rate for 60 and older is 97.9% and for under 60 it’s 99.7%. Wish I had these odds for the lottery or keno.

I know of three people who work masks five or more hours and now have pneumonia. God gave us an immune system to take care of our bodies. We all die someday, so why are you scared of this. My motto is get busy living or get busy dying.

I will be with family and friends this Thanksgiving. I am not giving up any more of my constitutional rights to satisfy you scared people. This is how the government works to bring socialism in — panic, control, socialism.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts