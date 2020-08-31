 Skip to main content
Writer doesn’t sound like a Democrat
Reading Phillip Musser’s letter on Aug. 22, I can’t believe he said he is a Democrat because he does not believe anything the Democratic Party believes. According to the 2019 Gallup poll, the Democratic Party is almost three times more for abortion, now, than the Republican Party.

Second, he says he is Catholic, but the Democratic Party does not seem to believe in God. If you watched the Democrat Convention, you should have noticed that three times, during the “Pledge of Allegiance,” God was left out. Hillary Clinton once said, in 2015, “deep-seated religious beliefs have to be changed.”

Third, he said he is a veteran: The Democratic Party wants to put in socialism, which is the first step to Communism. Is this what Musser fought for, as a veteran?

