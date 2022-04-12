 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Writers encourage others to be informed before election

As concerned parents and grandparents we would like to address two stories from recent national headlines.

1. We encourage you to watch or read the transcript of President Biden’s speech on so called “Transgender Day of Visability.” It will shock and dismay most people and make you worry for the fate of the children in our country. We hope by reading or hearing this speech it will at least make you show up at the polls and vote for local, state and national leaders that don’t have such a radical agenda.

2. We encourage you to read the so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which is really called the “Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill” and read the response of the Disney executives and their leaders. Make a decision about Disney’s corporations and its theme parks whether this is where you want to spend your entertainment dollars?

