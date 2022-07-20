I want to thank the citizens of Grand Island, and the citizens of Nebraska, for their support of our June 30 event, Watch a Liberal Shake Hands with a Conservative. The community support for the idea and our organization’s mission was tremendous. The same was true of our events in Wymore and Rockport, Texas, that day.

While the number of people stopping by was not great, the conversations were extraordinary. It was valuable to hear what type of conversational events you hope for and for your interest in our Restoring America Tree Planting plans and our United We Sing event plans.

I apologize for not gathering the names of people interested in furthering our in-person conversation. I need to collect the names of people wishing to participate in conversation so that we can set a soon date and create a schedule. In-person conversations will start as invitation-only. If you were not with us that Thursday, you are also welcome to sign up. Contact information is available through the 5% Project Facebook group or our website, the 5percentproject.com.

At Rockport, our Watch a Liberal Shake Hands with a Conservative event became an island of people seeking civility surrounded by a large crowd of political partisans driving in circles around them. They stayed a good 30 feet away and did not harass us. The partisans came prepared with feisty negative signs related to their opponents and were constantly yelling at each other. Potential conversationalists were intimidated and afraid to cross the partisan’s circle.

Nebraska, you sure did demonstrate a much more peaceful acceptance of one another. Let us continue to show the nation, “Yes, we can get along.”