The COVID-19 pandemic has caused life-changing effects for everyone, some much more than others. Many of our young people, having to be isolated at home instead of going to school each day to learn and be around their friends, have most likely felt lots of different emotions. I’m sure there were kids that were happy to be home, but confusion, fear, insecurity, feeling deprived and sadness were possibly feelings that others experienced. Online learning was a new way of life and for some it may have not been easy, especially for those who struggle with any sort of instability or adversity.
Not knowing what their next school year holds might be a stressful thought and I believe that many of those young people will benefit by having a TeamMate in their life. They may need someone to listen, care, understand and encourage. If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference, I believe that now more than ever, this is the time to step up and say, “I can do this!” For more information on the TeamMates mentoring program, contact Nancy Jones, Grand Island coordinator, at 308-379-2219, njones@gips.org or directly apply to be a mentor at teammates.org
“Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is ... Life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you.” — Pope Francis
