Wrapped up in old TV shows

I spend so much time watching old TV shows that it’s affected my view of the world.
I figure Vic Morrow won World War II singlehandedly.
My chuckle is just like Eddie Haskell’s.
The sight of fireworks reminds me of the opening to “Love American Style.”
I’d love to get a Jeep so I could pretend I’m on “Rat Patrol.”
Every time I see a Wells Fargo sign, I think of a stagecoach.
To me, no hotel will ever measure up to the Shady Rest.
I love any game show where the announcer is Johnny Olson.
I assume that all bankers are like Milburn Drysdale.
I talk about going to work “at the salt mines,” like Fred Rutherford did on “Leave it to Beaver.”
Every time I hear about Josh Brolin, I think about his father’s role on “Marcus Welby, M.D.”
The same with Chris Pine, whose father was on “CHIPS.”
I’m lost in old TV.
I can’t watch any version of “To Tell the Truth” unless it’s hosted by Bud Collier.
Because I watch a lot of old Westerns, I use the word “reckon” a lot. When I’m hungry, I go rustle up some grub.
I refer to jail as the hoosegow.
The only reason I’m familiar with Sheb Wooley is he was on “Rawhide.”
To me, the worst kind of human being is a bounty hunter.
If not for “The Beverly Hillbillies,” I would’ve never heard of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.
I wanted to name one of my sons Bret, after Bret Maverick.
I’m surprised how everything is legal in California now. When Jack Webb was in charge, hardly anything was legal.
I’m still mourning the 1971 death of Pete Duel, from “Alias Smith and Jones.”
Don’t ask me to watch the new “Hawaii Five-O.”
I have no interest in reboots. I care about the original boot.
Last week, I told a nurse that my iron levels were low. She recommended Flintstones vitamins.
There’s only one response to that:
Yabba-Dabba Do!
