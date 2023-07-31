For generations of Nebraskans, the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey was a pine-covered oasis in an otherwise sea of Sandhills grass.

Not so much anymore.

Last year’s fires devastated much of the man-made forest, especially on the northeast portion of the park. A lot of attention has been given to the heartbreaking loss of the 4-H campground, and rightfully so, but the devastation didn’t stop there.

The iconic Scott Lookout Tower, which in times past was manned to watch for fires, was also destroyed. Not only the tower, but also the wooden steps leading up to it were consumed by the blaze.

The main campground was spared, but barely. Burned trees can still be seen from many campsites, some just a few hundred yards away.

My wife and I and our dogs visited the forest last month. I wanted to see for myself just how bad the devastation was. It was worse than I’d imagined.

Driving south through what was once a well-maintained dirt road flanked on each side by proud ponderosas, we were greeted instead by a bleak, apocalyptic scene of charred and blackened lifeless trees.

Gone was the alpine-like sensation of driving through the cool and shady forest. Gone was the whispering wind blowing through evergreen needles. Gone was the smell of pine.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Thanks to the barren canopy, in many places the forest floor was now alive with native grasses, weeds, and sunflowers.

Oh, the sunflowers. Their bright yellow blossoms now consumed entire hillsides as far as the eye could see — hillsides that had previously been consumed by fire.

The sunflowers continued to dominate the landscape even after we drove out of the burn area, poking their happy faces out from amongst the pines and dotting the dunes for seemingly forever. Apparently, it was a good year for sunflowers.

The sunflowers continued as we drove off the main forest service road and onto a trail marked four-wheel-drive only. It became more difficult to find a shady place to pull over for lunch out on the grasslands, but we eventually found a tall pine near a driveway to a pasture gate that suited our needs.

We released the dogs to air out and drink some water. Komet stayed close to us and our beef jerky, his stomach overpowering his sense of adventure, but the puppy succumbed to her desire for freedom.

Vixen was soon nothing but a white dot on a faraway hillside, until we yelled, whistled, and waved the bag of jerky at her.

In a blur, she flew down the empty trail towards us. For a dog who’d spent most of her summer within the confines of a fenced yard, the endlessness of the Sandhills must have been intoxicating.

Even so, upon her return she happily partook of some jerky with the rest of us. After lunch, we loaded up and continued on down the trail, which got increasingly more challenging, especially when a huge mud puddle appeared in front of us. I put it in four high and gunned the gas.

Water splashed over the hood and into open windows, but we made it. My wife found it exhilarating. I found it disconcerting, knowing we’d have to face that puddle again on the way back.

Even more concerning was the fact that there were no other vehicle tracks on the trail but ours. Plus, the trail somehow continued to get worse the farther we drove. Eventually, I made the call to turn around.

Back at the puddle, we rolled up all the windows, shifted into four-wheel-drive again, and stomped on the gas peddle. This time, water rolled over the hood, windshield, and even onto the roof. In retrospect, it was quite thrilling, but at the time I was just glad to put the puddle behind us.

Part of the reason we turned back was because I wasn’t quite sure where we were going. In fact, the entire area looked different than I remembered. Many trails were overgrown and apparently unused, and I suspect some trailheads may have been fenced in altogether.

I’ve been assured by forest service staff that most of the off-road vehicle trails are indeed still open. I’ve also been told that cattle are still being grazed in many pastures outside of the burn area.

However, I didn’t see any other vehicles on the trails or any cattle in any pastures during our visit, and there were only a few campers in the campground.

It appeared the forest was not being used nearly as much post-fire, which is understandable given the scope of the destruction. The Halsey Forest as many of us knew it is gone, at least for now. It won’t look the same as it did before the fires in my lifetime.

The quandary, then, is will the forest be replanted for future generations to enjoy, or will it be left to return to native grass.

In two weeks, a caretaker will tell us what some of the plans are for Nebraska’s treasured forest.