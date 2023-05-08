Many readers may not be aware that May is Bird Month here in Nebraska. I certainly wasn’t.

Of course, dedicated anglers are focused on fish in May, and previously unsuccessful turkey hunters still have until the end of the month to fill any unfilled gobbler tags. For those who don’t hunt or fish, though, May offers another outdoor opportunity – bird watching.

Spring bird watching makes perfect sense, because songbirds and waterfowl are still arriving in and migrating through our state this month.

On April 29, my wife and I spent the morning birding at an event celebrating the kick-off of Nebraska Bird Month.

The event was held at the Prairie Silver Moores Flood Cells west of Grand Island. If you’ve never heard of the PSM Flood Cells, you’re not alone.

The flood cell wetlands were created along Silver Creek as part of the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Creek Flood Control Project to minimize flooding in northwest Grand Island. I’m told this specific portion of the project was completed in 2019.

The PSM Flood Cells are located on the far west side of the old Ordnance Plant along Schauppsville Road on land formerly owned by the Army.

The area is normally not open to the public, but access was made available for this special event by the Central Platte Natural Resources District, which currently owns the land. CPNRD wanted to not only encourage bird watching, but also make the public aware of its efforts to improve habitat for wildlife and protect humans from flooding.

From the parking area, my wife and I hiked along a well maintained pathway that followed the wetland’s contours. Bird species we spotted included redwing blackbirds, meadowlarks, green- and blue-wing teal, Canada geese, and a lone mallard duck.

We were enjoying watching a flock of blue-wing teal forage in the shallows until they suddenly burst into flight and took off. To our delight, a trio of shorebirds then replaced them and began feeding in the same shallows.

A local Duck’s Unlimited staff member, who was posted nearby to answer visitors’ questions, informed us that the shorebirds were Long-billed Dowitchers. They were fascinating to watch. She also told us that another shorebird that had flown past us earlier was a Wilson’s Phalarope.

As we retraced our steps back along the marsh, a flock of huge, black birds flew towards us and then landed across the water near the reeds. Neither of us had ever seen these birds before or knew what they were.

Fortunately, our new DU friend had also seen the birds land and wanted to get a closer look. She quickly joined us and told us it was a flock of Glossy Ibis.

We’d never seen an Ibis before, and their appearance capped off what turned out to be an overall excellent experience, despite gale force winds.

I was surprised such a place existed so close to Grand Island. The DU staffer admitted she was also unaware of its existence prior to this event.

Back at the parking lot, my wife grabbed us a couple of waters at the check-in desk and asked a CPNRD employee if they were planning to host this event again next spring. He said yes, and maybe this fall, too. Whenever the next event is, we’ll be there.

As part of Nebraska Bird Month, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission launched the Nebraska Birding Bowl, a statewide birding competition that lasts the entire month of May.

For details on the rules and how to register for this fun, friendly, and free competition, visit birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov/birdingbowl/.

For more information on birding in Nebraska and the work of the CPNRD, go to nebraskabirdmonth.org and cpnrd.org.

In other news, the statewide Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be on Saturday, May 20. People can fish for free all day and visit any of Nebraska’s many state parks without a sticker on their vehicle.

Whether you’re bird watching, fishing, or finishing up turkey hunting, there’s certainly plenty to do here in Nebraska during the month of May.

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.