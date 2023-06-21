At Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting, veterans officials showed plans for Grand Island's State Veterans Cemetery, which they said will be a first-class facility.

Appearing before the board were John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, and Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda.

Hilgert is optimistic the cemetery will receive $7.5 million in federal funding. In order to comply with federal requirements, the state cemetery has to be ready to go out for bids by Aug. 15.

Hilgert praised a second funding track, provided by Sen. Ray Aguilar and the rest of the Nebraska Legislature. Legislators appropriated $8 million for the cemetery from the Nebraska Veterans Aid Fund.

The state money will help absorb the costs of inflation and pay for additional features at the cemetery.

The project will expand and improve the existing Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Capital Avenue.

Organizers hope to open the bids by Sept. 15, with groundbreaking tentatively set for Veterans Day of this year.

Construction will take 12 to 18 months.

Hilgert displayed plans for the cemetery and its administration building.

The cemetery will include a committal shelter, a flag plaza, a columbarium and a field of pre-placed crypts. "We'll also have a burial option for in-ground cremains," Hilgert said.

The facility will meet what people expect of a veterans cemetery, including upright white marble headstones, Hilgert said.

The cemetery will adhere to national shrine standards.

Every three years a team from the federal government will inspect the cemetery to ensure that standards are being met.

If you look at a map of Nebraska, Grand Island is halfway between Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell and the Omaha National Cemetery in Springfield, Hilgert said.

With state cemeteries in Alliance and Grand Island, the state will completely fill the cemetery needs of its veterans, he said.

Shuda said Grand Island has shown a lot of pride in supporting veterans. "So we want this cemetery to reflect that pride."

He would like to see a statue near the entrance, showing a soldier or veteran presenting a flag to a widow or child.

Shuda's plans also call for a carillon tower, which will have chiming bells.

On Capital Avenue and Webb Road, Shuda would like to see a soft, flowing waterfall.

Also planned is a brick wall that identifies the area as Grand Island's state veterans cemetery.

"This is going to be a first-class cemetery. We'll make sure that happens," Shuda said.

The administration building will include a vestibule, a gathering area, conference room and offices.

Hilgert said there will also be a computerized kiosk, where family members can look up the burial location of a departed veteran. They'll also receive a printout they'll be able to keep.

Many veterans attended the meeting to see the plans and offer their support.

One of the speakers, Jim McGahan, said he hopes the Grand Island cemetery will be as beautiful as Fort McPherson. He also pointed out that the cemetery will be for everyone -- not just residents of Hall County.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved a one-time retention bonus of $12,500 to attorneys working in the Hall County attorney's office, with the exception of Hall County Attorney Marty Klein.

The attorneys will receive the bonus on their Oct. 6 paycheck. The county will also pay a $5,000 bonus to attorneys who convince other lawyers to join the county staff. The motion was passed on a 5-2 vote, with Pam Lancaster and Butch Hurst voting against it. Ron Peterson voted against an earlier motion that raised the bonus from $10,000 to $12,500.