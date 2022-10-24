 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

OWH football ratings

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

OWH ratings

Top 10

Record; PF-PA; Previous ranking

Class A

1. Gretna (9-0); 408-135; 1

2. Elkhorn South (9-0); 424-106; 2

3. Omaha Westside (8-1); 363-164; 3

4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3); 277-122; 4

5. Grand Island (7-2); 232-184; 5

6. Bellevue West (6-3); 381-228; 6

7. Kearney (7-2); 270-154; 7

8. North Platte (6-3); 332-156; 10

9. Millard South (5-4); 294-207; NR

10. Omaha North (6-3); 303-137; 8

Class B

1. Bennington (9-0); 379-72; 1

2. Omaha Gross (9-0); 337-80; 2

3. Elkhorn (7-2); 297-181; 3

4. Scottsbluff (8-1); 284-119; 4

5. Waverly (7-2); 226-85; 6

6. Omaha Skutt (6-3); 175-175; 5

7. York (6-3); 158-136; 8

8. Grand Island Northwest (4-5); 244-198; 7

9. Elkhorn North (6-3); 303-157; 9

10. Seward (6-3); 199-138; 10

Class C-1

1. Aurora (9-0); 439-115; 1

2. Pierce (9-0); 478-170; 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (8-1); 276-79; 3

4. McCook (9-0); 355-109; 4

5. Boone Central (7-2); 349-126; 5

6. Omaha Roncalli (7-2); 345-145; 6

7. Columbus Lakeview (7-2); 272-121; 7

8. Wahoo (6-3); 259-96; 8

9. Adams Central (7-2); 275-140; 9

10. Central City (5-4); 347-254; 10

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (9-0); 331-67; 1

2. Ord (8-1); 327-141; 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0); 378-83; 3

4. Malcolm (9-0); 367-123; 4

5. Battle Creek (7-2); 169-91; 5

6. Wahoo Neumann (8-1); 412-142; 6

7. Oakland-Craig (7-2); 342-131; 7

8. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3); 297-86; 8

9. Lincoln Lutheran (6-3); 325-217; 10

10. Gordon-Rushville (6-3); 299-184; NR

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's (9-0); 497-112; 1

2. Stanton (9-0); 521-130; 3

3. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1); 518-272; 4

4. Clarkson/Leigh (8-1); 430-173; 5

5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0); 436-151; 6

6. Palmyra (7-1); 409-266; 7

7. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1); 555-284; 8

8. Riverside (8-1); 408-182; 9

9. Thayer Central (8-1); 426-151; 10

10. Weeping Water (5-4); 370-262; NR

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge (9-0); 453-88; 1

2. BDS (9-0); 456-153; 2

3. Hitchcock County (9-0); 422-46; 3

4. Ainsworth (9-0); 461-132; 4

5. Wynot (8-1); 389-212; 5

6. Bloomfield (8-1); 484-122; 6

7. Lawrence-Nelson (8-1); 498-148; 7

8. Osceola (8-1); 530-188; 8

9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1); 402-136; 9

10. Johnson-Brock (8-1); 455-128; 10

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix (8-0); 611-74; 1

2. Arthur County (8-0); 502-265; 2

3. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0); 415-144; 4

4. Lincoln Parkview (7-1); 408-100; 5

5. Red Cloud (8-1); 435-189; 6

6. Pawnee City (6-2); 389-194; 7

7. Garden County (6-2); 355-229; 8

8. Shelton (6-2); 395-170; 9

9. Hay Springs (5-3); 314-209; 10

10. Cody-Kilgore (6-2); 358-139; 3​

