OWH football ratings

Football
OWH ratings
Top 10
Record; PF-PA; Previous ranking
1. Gretna (9-0); 408-135; 1
2. Elkhorn South (9-0); 424-106; 2
3. Omaha Westside (8-1); 363-164; 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3); 277-122; 4
5. Grand Island (7-2); 232-184; 5
6. Bellevue West (6-3); 381-228; 6
7. Kearney (7-2); 270-154; 7
8. Bennington (9-0); 379-72; 9
9. North Platte (6-3); 332-156; NR
10. Millard South (5-4); 294-207; NR
Class A
1. Gretna (9-0); 408-135; 1
2. Elkhorn South (9-0); 424-106; 2
3. Omaha Westside (8-1); 363-164; 3
4. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3); 277-122; 4
5. Grand Island (7-2); 232-184; 5
6. Bellevue West (6-3); 381-228; 6
7. Kearney (7-2); 270-154; 7
8. North Platte (6-3); 332-156; 10
9. Millard South (5-4); 294-207; NR
10. Omaha North (6-3); 303-137; 8
Class B
1. Bennington (9-0); 379-72; 1
2. Omaha Gross (9-0); 337-80; 2
3. Elkhorn (7-2); 297-181; 3
4. Scottsbluff (8-1); 284-119; 4
5. Waverly (7-2); 226-85; 6
6. Omaha Skutt (6-3); 175-175; 5
7. York (6-3); 158-136; 8
8. Grand Island Northwest (4-5); 244-198; 7
9. Elkhorn North (6-3); 303-157; 9
10. Seward (6-3); 199-138; 10
Class C-1
1. Aurora (9-0); 439-115; 1
2. Pierce (9-0); 478-170; 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (8-1); 276-79; 3
4. McCook (9-0); 355-109; 4
5. Boone Central (7-2); 349-126; 5
6. Omaha Roncalli (7-2); 345-145; 6
7. Columbus Lakeview (7-2); 272-121; 7
8. Wahoo (6-3); 259-96; 8
9. Adams Central (7-2); 275-140; 9
10. Central City (5-4); 347-254; 10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (9-0); 331-67; 1
2. Ord (8-1); 327-141; 2
3. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0); 378-83; 3
4. Malcolm (9-0); 367-123; 4
5. Battle Creek (7-2); 169-91; 5
6. Wahoo Neumann (8-1); 412-142; 6
7. Oakland-Craig (7-2); 342-131; 7
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3); 297-86; 8
9. Lincoln Lutheran (6-3); 325-217; 10
10. Gordon-Rushville (6-3); 299-184; NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's (9-0); 497-112; 1
2. Stanton (9-0); 521-130; 3
3. Neligh-Oakdale (8-1); 518-272; 4
4. Clarkson/Leigh (8-1); 430-173; 5
5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0); 436-151; 6
6. Palmyra (7-1); 409-266; 7
7. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1); 555-284; 8
8. Riverside (8-1); 408-182; 9
9. Thayer Central (8-1); 426-151; 10
10. Weeping Water (5-4); 370-262; NR
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge (9-0); 453-88; 1
2. BDS (9-0); 456-153; 2
3. Hitchcock County (9-0); 422-46; 3
4. Ainsworth (9-0); 461-132; 4
5. Wynot (8-1); 389-212; 5
6. Bloomfield (8-1); 484-122; 6
7. Lawrence-Nelson (8-1); 498-148; 7
8. Osceola (8-1); 530-188; 8
9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1); 402-136; 9
10. Johnson-Brock (8-1); 455-128; 10
Six Man
1. Potter-Dix (8-0); 611-74; 1
2. Arthur County (8-0); 502-265; 2
3. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0); 415-144; 4
4. Lincoln Parkview (7-1); 408-100; 5
5. Red Cloud (8-1); 435-189; 6
6. Pawnee City (6-2); 389-194; 7
7. Garden County (6-2); 355-229; 8
8. Shelton (6-2); 395-170; 9
9. Hay Springs (5-3); 314-209; 10
10. Cody-Kilgore (6-2); 358-139; 3