Pandemic leads colleges to consider ‘test optional’ strategy

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the admissions process for colleges and universities, which means it is also more complex for prospective college students and their parents.
Even though the pandemic is just past its first anniversary, it has already affected both the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 freshman classes. In just a few months, colleges will be turning their attention to prospective 2022-23 freshmen students.
One area the pandemic has impacted is the use of either ACT or SAT scores for admission purposes, as well as for scholarships.
Even before the pandemic, organizations like FairTest advocated dropping the ACT and SAT as an admissions requirement, arguing the tests are not reliable indicators of academic ability.
Others contend college entrance exams are racially or culturally biased against ethnic minorities. As a result, many universities now say they are “test optional” when it comes to using the ACT or SAT for admission purposes.
The COVID-19 pandemic made some additional schools declare themselves “test optional,” at least temporarily.
That’s because the pandemic made it impossible or nearly impossible for prospective 2020 and 2021 college freshmen to even take the ACT or SAT.
That does not mean the importance of the ACT and SAT has been consigned to the ash heap of history.
For one thing, the Nebraska Department of Education now requires all Nebraska juniors to take the ACT for its State of the Schools report.
For another, some universities that do not use the ACT or SAT for admissions still use college entrance exam scores — often in conjunction with GPA and other factors to determine exactly how much scholarship money they will award to qualifying students.
To use an extreme hypothetical example, a student who scores a perfect 36 will almost certainly earn a higher scholarship amount.
Chris Schukei, dean of admissions at Hastings College, pointed out that scores on college entrance exams are extremely important for students who want to play college sports at the NAIA level (Hastings College, for example) or the NCAA level (Nebraska Cornhuskers, for example).
Those students must earn a minimum score on the ACT or the SAT to be eligible to play college sports.
Some colleges may return to requiring ACT or SAT scores for admission decisions once the pandemic ends and students no longer face any impediments to taking college entrance exams.
COVID-19 has impacted all other aspects of the college selection process, including campus visits and communications with college admissions counselors.
Interviews with officials at Hastings College, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Doane University give a glimpse into some of the ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed the college admission and scholarship process.