Pandemic leads colleges to consider ‘test optional’ strategy

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the admissions process for colleges and universities, which means it is also more complex for prospective college students and their parents.

Even though the pandemic is just past its first anniversary, it has already affected both the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 freshman classes. In just a few months, colleges will be turning their attention to prospective 2022-23 freshmen students.

One area the pandemic has impacted is the use of either ACT or SAT scores for admission purposes, as well as for scholarships.

Even before the pandemic, organizations like FairTest advocated dropping the ACT and SAT as an admissions requirement, arguing the tests are not reliable indicators of academic ability.

Others contend college entrance exams are racially or culturally biased against ethnic minorities. As a result, many universities now say they are “test optional” when it comes to using the ACT or SAT for admission purposes.

The COVID-19 pandemic made some additional schools declare themselves “test optional,” at least temporarily.

That’s because the pandemic made it impossible or nearly impossible for prospective 2020 and 2021 college freshmen to even take the ACT or SAT.