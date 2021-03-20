 Skip to main content
Pandemic leads colleges to consider ‘test optional’ strategy
Pandemic leads colleges to consider 'test optional' strategy

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the admissions process for colleges and universities, which means it is also more complex for prospective college students and their parents.

Even though the pandemic is just past its first anniversary, it has already affected both the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 freshman classes. In just a few months, colleges will be turning their attention to prospective 2022-23 freshmen students.

One area the pandemic has impacted is the use of either ACT or SAT scores for admission purposes, as well as for scholarships.

Even before the pandemic, organizations like FairTest advocated dropping the ACT and SAT as an admissions requirement, arguing the tests are not reliable indicators of academic ability.

Others contend college entrance exams are racially or culturally biased against ethnic minorities. As a result, many universities now say they are “test optional” when it comes to using the ACT or SAT for admission purposes.

The COVID-19 pandemic made some additional schools declare themselves “test optional,” at least temporarily.

That’s because the pandemic made it impossible or nearly impossible for prospective 2020 and 2021 college freshmen to even take the ACT or SAT.

That does not mean the importance of the ACT and SAT has been consigned to the ash heap of history.

For one thing, the Nebraska Department of Education now requires all Nebraska juniors to take the ACT for its State of the Schools report.

For another, some universities that do not use the ACT or SAT for admissions still use college entrance exam scores — often in conjunction with GPA and other factors to determine exactly how much scholarship money they will award to qualifying students.

To use an extreme hypothetical example, a student who scores a perfect 36 will almost certainly earn a higher scholarship amount.

Chris Schukei, dean of admissions at Hastings College, pointed out that scores on college entrance exams are extremely important for students who want to play college sports at the NAIA level (Hastings College, for example) or the NCAA level (Nebraska Cornhuskers, for example).

Those students must earn a minimum score on the ACT or the SAT to be eligible to play college sports.

Some colleges may return to requiring ACT or SAT scores for admission decisions once the pandemic ends and students no longer face any impediments to taking college entrance exams.

COVID-19 has impacted all other aspects of the college selection process, including campus visits and communications with college admissions counselors.

Interviews with officials at Hastings College, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Doane University give a glimpse into some of the ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed the college admission and scholarship process.

Changing admissions requirements across the state

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

2020 freshman class: In August 2020, Board of Regents changed University of Nebraska-Lincoln admission policy so ACT and SAT scores are not required for admission, but voluntary submission of scores was s accepted.

2021 freshman class: ACT and SAT scores are no longer required for admission, but voluntary submission of scores is accepted.

2022 freshman class and beyond: ACT and SAT scores are no longer required for admission, but voluntary submission of scores is accepted.

Peru State College

2020 freshman class: No ACT scores were required for admission, but voluntary submission of scores was accepted. Students who did not take the ACT exam were invited to take ACT on campus after arriving at Peru State for fall classes. Students who had taken the ACT were not invited to take the ACT a second time. The on-campus ACT tests were used to determine student scholarships.

2021 freshmen class: No ACT scores will be required for admission, but voluntary submission of scores will be accepted. Students who did not take the ACT will be invited to take the ACT exam on campus after arriving at Peru State for fall classes. Students who have already taken the ACT tests will be used to determine student scholarships.

2022 freshmen and beyond: No ACT scores will be required for admission, but voluntary submission of scores will be accepted. It is undecided whether the school continue to invite freshmen to take an on-campus ACT after beginning the fall term at Peru State.

Nebraska Wesleyan

Nebraska Wesleyan changed to test-optional policy in 2019. The policy is explained on its website this way: “NWU offers a test-optional admission process. The ACT or SAT requirement is waived for students who have a cumulative high school GPA of 3.5 or above.”

The website also explained admission when college entrance scores are submitted: “The general standard for admission is a cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 or higher and a composite ACT score of 20 or higher (1030 SAT).”

It said students below this general admission standard are “reviewed holistically,” guided by the ‘Standards for Admissions Ratings’ process.”

Wayne State College

2020 freshman class: No requirement for students to submit ACT and SAT scores for admission, but voluntary score submissions are accepted, in part to help Wayne State with scholarship decisions, especially marquee scholarships. Increasing emphasis now is placed on grades and extracurricular involvement to help decide scholarship amounts.

2021 freshman class: No requirement for students to submit ACT scores, but voluntary score submissions are accepted for admission, in part to help Wayne State with scores with scholarship decisions. For 2021 freshmen, there were some rare cases of temporarily waiving ACT and SAT scores even for marquee scholarships because some students encountered difficulty taking either the ACT or SAT exams. However, students were asked to provide those scores once they took those exams. Increasing emphasis now is placed on grades and extracurricular involvement to help decide scholarship amounts.

2022 freshman class: No requirement for students to submit ACT or SAT scores for admission, but voluntary score submissions are accepted, especially marquee scholarships. Increasing emphasis now is placed on grades and extracurricular involvement to help deities scholarship amounts.

