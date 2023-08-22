Nebraska’s first death from the mosquito-borne West Nile virus has been confirmed in the state’s Panhandle region, health officials said Monday.

The elderly man was a resident of the Panhandle Public Health District, which sprawls across 12 counties. His death early this month came sooner in the season than first West Nile deaths typically occur in Nebraska.

Last year, the state’s first West Nile Virus death occurred in September. Nebraska has tallied an average of six West Nile virus deaths a year over the last five years, with a high of 13 deaths in 2018 and a low of one each in 2019 and 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

West Nile virus risk has been rated very high in the Panhandle and high in the state overall in recent weeks, although the risk was low in the Omaha metro and northeastern Nebraska for the week ending Aug. 5.

So far this season, 142 mosquito pools, or batches of mosquitoes trapped for testing, have been positive for West Nile virus, according to the state health department. Five positive pools had been reported last year at the same time.

The Panhandle so far has tallied 94 positive mosquito pools compared with none at the same point last year.

Melissa Haas, the Panhandle district’s environmental health coordinator, said the high number of positive pools underscores the need for residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites until the first significant frost.

With school back in session, people will be eager to attend football games and other outdoor activities, she said. Mosquitoes, however, are most active at dusk and dawn.

Many people infected with West Nile have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile become severely ill. However, people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.

People can reduce their risk by using a repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil or IR3535; wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks when outside; and taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk, the time when mosquitoes are most active.

To prevent mosquitoes from breeding near your home, drain standing water around homes and businesses, manage lawn and garden irrigation to avoid standing water and change water in bird baths, fountains and other outdoor receptacles at least once a week. Residents also can place mosquito-killing tablets, or dunks, in areas that are hard to drain.