Nebraska’s auditor recommended the state investigate its relationship with a nonprofit service provider after a review of state payments to the contractor revealed the Papillion couple who founded it earned excess profit from the venture, according to a newly released audit report.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services paid Milestones Disability Service Inc. more than $6.7 million in 2022 to provide Medicaid home and community-based services and child welfare services to 79 individual clients who suffer from developmental disabilities, according to the report released Wednesday.

Much of that money was used for its intended purpose, according to the report. Milestones paid forward to subcontractors around 80% of the funds HHS provided for specific shared living services, for instance.

But the review also revealed the nonprofit’s founders and one-time directors, Randall and Rhonda Bojanski, “appear to have been earning an excess profit from Milestones — likely resulting in the loss of over hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to” the organization, according to the report compiled by five staffers in Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Foley’s office.

Randall Bojanski filed Milestones’ articles of incorporation in December 2017 and initially listed himself as the nonprofit’s president while his wife, Rhonda Bojanski, was the secretary and treasurer, according to the report. An amended filing from March 2021 removed the Bojanskis from their posts, though Rhonda Bojanski remained on the board of directors.

A year later, the couple cofounded RWR Enterprises, an LLC that listed the same Bellevue address — 8609 S. 42nd St. — as Milestones. The Bojanskis own the property, according to Sarpy County Assessor records.

Another year later, in September 2020, Milestones tabbed RWR to manage and operate the nonprofit in an agreement that saw Milestones pay 3% of its gross revenues to RWR, according to Wednesday’s report.

Then, in January 2021, the nonprofit rented operating space in Ralston from the Bojanskis’ LLC, agreeing to pay $12,925 per month in rent and “operating expenses.”

That rental agreement was amended in January 2022 and again in January 2023, increasing the space Milestones was leasing but adding a total of more than $10,000 in monthly fees, according to the report.

But RWR didn’t own the space it was leasing to Milestones. The LLC was “essentially subleasing this property” to the nonprofit in an agreement that netted the Bojanskis $125,965 in profit in 2022 alone, according to the report.

Auditors reviewed Milestones board meeting minutes and determined the nonprofit’s board approved its agreement for RWR to provide management services in October 2020, but the minutes do not reflect that the interest of the Bojanskis in RWR was revealed to board members, as required by state law.

And none of the meeting minutes reviewed by auditors indicated the nonprofit’s board had ever approved the lease agreement with the Bojanskis’ LLC.

Meanwhile, Rhonda Bojanski received $69,231 in gross pay from Milestones through payroll from July 2022 to December 2022 in bi-weekly payments of $5,769, according to the report — a rate of pay that made her the nonprofit’s highest-paid employee, making twice the rate of the organization’s executive director.

The nonprofit also received a $70,000 start-up loan from the Bojanskis in a move that auditors described as a potential “conflict of interest” given Rhonda Bojanki’s status as both a board member for and employee of Milestones. The loan’s balance, as of December 2022, was $74,392 — more than the original loan amount.

Separate from the Bojanskis’ alleged misdealings, auditors also found that HHS payments to Milestones for Medicaid waiver claims were not in accordance with state and federal regulations — including when Milestones paid $116,384 to provide services for Rhonda Bojanski’s own daughter from Dec. 1, 2021, through June 26, 2022, violating the provision of the waiver.

And, the report said, HHS lacked policies or procedures for governing subcontracts or the amounts that the services providers like Milestone are required to pay the subcontractors they employ.

Auditors pointed to Milestones’ “unreasonable” retention of around 20% of HHS funds paid out for shared living services provided by subcontractors — more than double what the nonprofit would be expected to retain for administrative costs, according to the report.

HHS officials said in the response section of Wednesday’s report that the department disagrees clients aren’t allowed to receive services from an entity whose director is the client’s legal guardian.

And, in response to auditors’ concerns over subcontract payments, HHS officials said “it is up to the agency to determine the appropriate amount of funding that is paid to the home after determining the level of support that the agency provided to the home.”

As auditors compiled the report, Milestones terminated Rhonda Bojanski last month and ended its management services agreement with RWR, according to the auditor’s report.

An attorney representing the couple and Milestones in a civil lawsuit stemming from the nonprofit’s founding did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.