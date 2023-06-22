On June 15, the residents of The Heritage at Sagewood had a good time sitting outside, listening to the music of Rascal Martinez.

A few of the residents even got up and danced.

The party was for people who live at the senior living community, as well as those who work there. Some of the associates, or employees, brought family members.

Employees who weren't scheduled to work showed up "just to join in on the fun," said Pamela Taylor, executive director of The Heritage at Sagewood.

Attendees could play Jenga and shoot Nerf guns. The party also included a dunk tank.

"One of our core values here is fun," Taylor said.

Playing a role in the event was a 42-foot trailer owned by a Colorado company called TaleGate. That mobile film studio was used to tape interviews with Heritage at Sagewood residents and staff members.

It was the first such outdoor party for The Heritage at Sagewood, which is an assisted living and memory support community.

The videos capture moments of life at Heritage, Taylor said. Family members have access to the videos.

The videos will also be used in marketing, to show what it's like to live and work at the retirement community.

In the interviews, people talk about friendships they've made since moving in. The videos also show them enjoying a variety of activities, such as playing the piano.

The videos show "our standard of care," Taylor said.

Heritage Communities, based in Omaha, operates 15 senior living communities in Nebraska, Iowa, Arizona and Texas. The facilities offer a mix of independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care.

Heritage believes in relationship building, said Taylor, who's also a registered nurse.

The goal is to help people "age in place" and live better, she said.

Some people mistakenly believe that when you move in, you'll lose all your independence, she said.

Heritage keeps its residents busy and engaged and helps them make friends, Taylor said.

The community also helps people return to hobbies they got away from while living at home. For instance, somebody who stopped cooking while living at home might start cooking again.

Four people brought the mobile film studio to Grand Island.

The videos will show that The Heritage at Sagewood is a cool place to work, said Jack York of TaleGate. Working with older people can be both fun and meaningful, he said.