Teacher overexertion has been identified as the primary stressor, as the district has been struggling to find substitute teachers leading many teachers to cover multiple classrooms and work during planning periods.
The man was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north when he died.
Wine, Beer, and Spirits is an actual, full-service bar where customers can sit down and have a drink, or drink while they shop.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in the “Stories of Honor” series, which highlights area veterans, their service and accomplishments.
HCHA Director of Asset Management Julie Liske confirmed there have been difficulties getting tenants into the towers, particularly Centennial, which has 124 apartments.
The project, which was brought to the Grand Island community for input in November, is being reviewed by the Federal Highway Administration.
Mitchell, who was arrested at 207 N. Pine St., was identified as one of the men in video footage capturing the incident.
The investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling substantially over the speed limit.
Grand Island native Sarah Cain, who went on to great success at the University of Michigan, is glad she became a gymnast.
It appears the man was trying to go underneath or between the cars while the train was stopped, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. “We’re not sure at this point in time, but at some point in time he ended up underneath the train while the train was slowly moving,” Elliott said.