 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pepper

Pepper

Pepper

A 6-7 week old male, tiny Pepper is a little shy and timid compared to his sister Pumpkin. However, he... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts