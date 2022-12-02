Perkins County Canal project could cost Nebraska over $600 million, study finds

LINCOLN — A canal-and-reservoir project outlined in a century-old compact could cost Nebraska between $567 million and $628 million, state senators were told during a Friday hearing.

The Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee heard the findings of an independent study done on the project. Two consultants presenting the findings said the benefits of the project outweigh the costs, but some lawmakers expressed doubts.

"I find it to be something that we could lose big time on," said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chair of the committee.

Lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year to carry out the provisions of a nearly century-old compact with Colorado. Under the compact, Nebraska can lay claim to 500 cubic feet per second of South Platte River water for irrigation use between Oct. 15 and April 1, but only if the canal — which would start in northeast Colorado and continue into western Nebraska — is built.

The Appropriations Committee allocated $53.5 million in last year's budget, part of which funded the study, which examined the timeline, cost-effectiveness and other impacts of the canal.

The study presented two options for the project that would determine the cost. One option would ensure Nebraska receives 500 cubic feet per second of water, and is estimated to cost $567 million. The other option would give the state 1,000 cubic feet per second, and would cost $628 million.

The cost of the canal was previously estimated at $500 million based on a 1982 engineering study.

Gwyn-Mohr Tully, one of the consultants, said that despite the high cost, Nebraska stands to gain from the project. The study estimated the state could earn nearly $700 million to nearly $1 billion in benefits, mostly from increased water flow, Tully said. He later said a canal would help improve the state's drought resiliency and bring regional economic benefits.

Stinner objected to this claim, arguing that the study needed to be more specific about the perceived benefits. He also said the study did not consider the cost of Colorado suing if Nebraska moves forward on the project. He said that was highly likely and that Nebraska was "begging for a lawsuit."

"That's one of the things that I'm most fearful of," Stinner said.

Colorado officials have criticized the project. Earlier this year a spokesperson for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called it a “canal to nowhere” and a “boondoggle.”

Water law experts, in previous interviews with The World-Herald, have questioned how much water the canal could actually yield.

But the study said that Nebraska would gain far more than it would lose based on Colorado's upcoming water plans. Tully said Colorado recently passed legislation to use South Platte River water to meet the demands of its growing population, which could reduce Nebraska's water flow if the canal is not built.

Those points echo arguments made by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who revived the idea for the canal project earlier this year. His proposed budget called for funding the project.

“After our people, water is the greatest natural resource that we have in our state,” Ricketts said at a press conference in January.

Michael Preszler, the other consultant, said Friday that under the estimated timeline for the project, construction would begin in 2026 and last through 2033. Stinner also doubted this claim, saying projects he's worked on in Colorado typically last 10-25 years.

Stinner continued to pour cold water on the study, predicting the plan would leave Nebraska's reservoirs mostly empty and protesting the lack of input from Colorado officials in the study. A fellow committee member, Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, also said the state should have a dialogue with Colorado on the project. Both Stinner and Kolterman are in their final month in office, with term limits pushing both men out of the Legislature.

Tom Riley, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, said he is speaking with Colorado officials, including the state engineer and employees with the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that Riley would remain in that job in his administration, with the Perkins County Canal project being a top priority.

Riley said the state has yet to enter a formal contract to acquire the land necessary for the project, though officials hope to have one finalized by the end of the year. He said his department has so far received three letters of intent from landowners interested in entering an agreement with the state, and overall there is "good interest" in the project.