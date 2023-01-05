Permitless concealed carry, legal marijuana among bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — A western Nebraska lawmaker made good Thursday on his promise to bring back a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced Legislative Bill 77 during the first day of bill introduction for the legislative session. He expressed optimism that the proposal will land on friendlier ground this year. A similar measure died last year after falling two votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

Brewer said he expects the new bill will fare better in the Judiciary Committee this year, thanks to a new committee chairman, and he said he doesn't plan to muddy the waters by trying to compromise with law enforcement groups.

Last year, he lost support after agreeing to a compromise amendment negotiated with the Omaha Police Officers Association and Omaha Police Department.

Brewer also said he believes the new Legislature is a "more pro-Second Amendment body." A total of 25 senators, all Republicans, have signed on as co-sponsors of LB 77. But it would take 33 senators to cut off an expected filibuster against the bill.

Measures like LB 77 are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

The bill was one of several familiar proposals tossed into the hopper Thursday. In total, 91 bills were introduced, along with six constitutional amendments. Among the noteworthy measures:

Marijuana. LB 22, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would decriminalize marijuana use and possession. Wayne made attempts in 2021 and 2022 at legalizing marijuana through a constitutional amendment, both of which failed. More recently a petition to legalize medical marijuana failed to gather enough signatures to make it onto the midterm ballot. Wayne said he wants to make sure the Legislature has a conversation about it this year.

Parent power. LB 71 would require that public schools disclose instructional materials to parents, and allow parents to request their child be excused from certain lessons or activities. Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue introduced the bill alongside other Republican Sens. Joni Albrecht, Tom Briese, Lou Ann Linehan and newly elected Education Committee Chair Dave Murman.

Felon voting. LB 20 would restore voting rights of those convicted of a felony who have completed their sentence, rather than after a two-year waiting period. Wayne also introduced this bill, and has introduced a similar bill before. He said there is increasing support behind the effort, and claimed it would help decrease Nebraska's high prison population.

Training wage. LB 15, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would allow employers to pay young employees ages 14 through 17 less than the state's minimum wage. It also would allow for temporary training wages for young adults that would be less than the minimum wage. Under a recently approved ballot initiative, Nebraska's minimum wage rose to $10.50 an hour at the start of the year, and will gradually increase to $15 an hour by 2026. Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln already introduced a motion to indefinitely postpone the bill.

Free IDs. LB 70, introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would provide for free state identification cards to people who lack driver's licenses and are of voting age. The measure also would provide for free copies of birth certificates to people needing them to get identification to vote. The bill responds to a constitutional amendment passed in November that requires voters to show photo identification.

Child abuse. LB 42, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, would narrow the definition of child neglect. Among other things, it would limit neglect to situations in which parents willfully refuse to provide care for their children, despite having the ability to do so. It also would allow children to do some independent activities, such as walk to school, play outside or stay home alone as long as parents have taken reasonable steps for their safety.

Diapers. LB 56, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would require any newly built or substantially renovated business or public facility to make at least one diaper changing station available in a men's restroom and one in a women's restroom, while LB 58, introduced by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, would exempt diapers from sales taxes.

Malcolm X. LB 53, also a McKinney bill, would create a new state holiday on May 19 to commemorate the birthday of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, also known as Malcolm X. The Nebraska-born human rights activist was named last year to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Malcolm X, who was born Malcolm Little, spent time in foster care during his teenage years and wound up in prison as a young man. He went on to become a major advocate for Black empowerment and a prominent figure during the civil rights movement.