LINCOLN — Exactly one week after Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill incentivizing donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools, Nebraska public school supporters launched an effort to repeal it.

Educators, nonprofits and several other local groups banded together under the organization Support our Schools Nebraska for the petition drive against Legislative Bill 753, which just passed the Nebraska Legislature. The petition aims to put the repeal of LB 753 on the 2024 ballot.

“The people of Nebraska are going to do what the legislators of this building should have done, which is say ‘no,’” said the leader of the effort, Tim Royers, at the petition’s kickoff rally at the Capitol Tuesday.

LB 753 will provide tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not receive more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

Linehan and other supporters say that LB 753 is needed to help families, particularly those with lower incomes, have a range of educational opportunities. That way, backers say, families will have the ability to select the best options for their children’s needs.

Public school teachers have opposed such proposals, arguing that they deplete funding for public education and will primarily benefit Nebraska’s wealthiest residents.

Molly Gross, legislative chair of the Nebraska Parent Teacher Association, said during the kickoff rally that the opposition effort was foretold at a previous rally in which hundreds of educators showed up at the Capitol to protest LB 753 while it was still being debated.

“We stood here on these steps five weeks ago, and we rallied to support our public schools,” Gross said. “We promised that we’d be back if this bill was signed into law. And here we are, just as we promised, because our kids are watching.”

To place the repeal of LB 753 on the 2024 ballot, the petition drive must gather signatures from at least 5% of Nebraska’s registered voters — just over 60,000 authorized signatures — by the time the law takes effect around late August.

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the goal is to get 90,000 signatures over the next 90 days. Support our Schools Nebraska has several events planned to collect signatures over the next week in different regions across Nebraska.

The Rev. T. Michael Williams of Omaha, the first official signature on the petition, said he believes LB 753 is unfair to students, and will only sow more division across the state.

“We have enough division in our society, enough division economically and socially,” said Williams, who is president of the Omaha NAACP. “I think this is going to create more.”

Along with the NSEA and Nebraska PTA, other organizations backing the effort include the OpenSky Policy Institute, Stand for Schools and Arc of Nebraska. Several local school board members also spoke in support of the petition, including Milford school board member Dave Welsch, who criticized LB 753 for incentivizing a specific type of charitable donation while neglecting others.

“This bill is not about providing school choice to students in our state,” Welsch said. “That has always been an option to students, for them to choose where they want to be educated.”

Linehan and other LB 753 supporters issued statements last week criticizing the petition. On Tuesday, Linehan said she was dumbfounded by it, noting that lawmakers also passed increases to public education funding this year. Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said those involved with the petition are “engaged in all-out political warfare against children.”

“Rather than respecting parents as the primary educators of their children, the teachers union is literally stripping educational opportunities out of the hands of low-income students, military families, students with disabilities, kids who’ve been bullied, and children in the foster care system,” Venzor said in an email statement.

In response, Royers said LB 753 supporters should have no reason to be afraid of the petition drive if the new law is truly what the state’s voters want.

Linehan said she isn’t against bringing the issue to the voters, but she is concerned that opponents will be dishonest.

“I trust the people,” Linehan said. “I don’t trust the union.”