Phyllis Ourada

Phyllis Ourada

In Memory of

Phyllis Ourada

Your birthday is here

but You aren’t

We’d send You a gift

But know we can’t

So we’ll make a wish upon a star

To carry our love

to where You are.

Love You,

The Kids

