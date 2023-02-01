pic
A 7 month old boy was found abandoned on the porch of a farmhouse.
One video taken during the altercation shows about a dozen students throwing punches at one another in the cafeteria. The school was not in danger, district representatives said.
Chuck Sorahan was awakened by an electronic alert asking people to look for the child. After looking around the house, he found the baby on the deck at 5:25 a.m.
Firefighters were called to the blaze, at 520 Midaro Drive, at 6:07 a.m. The lakeside home was a total loss.
"They didn't do anything wrong. They've already had it hard enough" without people second-guessing them, Capt. Jim Duering said, referring to negative online comments.
Bart Beutler was in prison in Arizona as recently as 2018 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Maricopa County in 2007, according to court filings and prison records.
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Even though they've been missing for almost three weeks, Laci Fleming believes they're still out there somewhere.
Former Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover will be superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District in Iowa.