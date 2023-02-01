 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEBRASKA BRASS

  • Updated
The Nebraska Brass will present “Great Music for Brass Quintet” in concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. This year the group celebrates 35 years of performing brass quintet music. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and free to students and children. For more information visit ArtsIncorporated.org or call 402-477-1111.

