Pickleball players in Grand Island got to learn more about the sport from one of the world’s best.

Jay Devilliers, who is ranked in the top five of in the world in the sport, is having a clinic for pickleball players at the Grand Island Veterans Athletic Complex.

The clinic started on Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday. There are a total of seven sessions, four that occurred on Tuesday and three more that will take place on Wednesday.

Devilliers, who visited Grand Island for the first time on Tuesday, said he’s been enjoying doing the clinics so far.

“It’s been going great,” Devilliers, who grew up in France, said. “The people have been very friendly and seem to be enjoying it so far.”

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. It was invented in 1965 by U.S. congressman Joel Pritchard, along with Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, as a children’s backyard game in the U.S. It is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport in which two players (singles), or four players (doubles), hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side commits a rule infraction.

Devilliers got involved in pickleball after graduating from Wichita State, where he played tennis, in 2019.

He has competed in some of the top pickleball tournaments in the world. He has placed in the top three in either men’s singles or men’s doubles in 29 tournaments, including over 20 golds during his career.

Devilliers said he plans on competing in more tournaments in the upcoming months.

“I travel a lot, probably way more than before,” Devilliers said. “I’ll be traveling about 30 plus weeks just for pickleball. I’ll probably going to go to Serbia, Thailand, Mexico and other places. It’s really starting to become more national.”

As for the clinic, there were a few members of the Grand Island Pickleball Club that attended. The first session was players with ratings 2.5-3.5, while the second session was for levels 3.5 and up. There will be another session for levels 2.5-3.5 ratings on Wednesday.

Devilliers also had three sessions that he called “Play with the Pro” that involved less teaching but more instructing and allowing the players to play and have a good time.

He said he is teaching the basics of pickleball and feels anyone can play the game.

“I’m basically having the players being able to hit the ball better and being more aggressive and to put things together. It’s kind of like tennis and badminton,” Devilliers said. “It’s very easy to pick up, but it is hard to master. People from five years old to 90 years old can play it. I feel like it’s accessible to everyone, regarding

“It’s just a great sport to play. I’m just making sure players are having a good time and enjoying learning more about the game.”

Wednesday’s session will go from 9-11 a.m. while there will be two sessions of Play with the Pro from 11:30-12:30 p.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m.