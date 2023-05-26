Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a 35-year military veteran from Silver Creek to be the state’s next adjutant general.

Pillen introduced Brig. Gen. Craig Strong as his choice to lead the Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency at a press conference Friday in Lincoln.

Pillen described Strong, a lawyer, as a “highly decorated officer” who served on active duty in the Iraq war and commanded National Guard relief efforts in the Virgin Islands in 2017 after they suffered a double hit from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Nebraskans can rest assured of his strength, his commitment, his resolve, and his character, of who he is that he will lead us for years to come,” Pillen said.

Strong will take over leadership of the Nebraska Guard and NEMA from Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac — the nation’s longest serving adjutant general — who is retiring after 10 years.

“I have been privileged to serve three governors,” Bohac said. “It’s been an absolute honor.”

Strong is a fifth-generation Nebraskan whose great-great grandfather fought for the Union in the Civil War.

He grew up in Silver Creek, a village of 350 residents on the Platte River near Columbus, and joined the Naval Reserve with two classmates in 1986 after graduating from high school. Strong spent seven years as a Seabee, working on a Navy construction battalion.

In 1995, Strong switched to the Nebraska National Guard and was commissioned as an officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in economics, and a law degree — all at the University of Nebraska. He also holds an additional master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Strong is a member of both the Nebraska Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He served five years as president of the Lincoln-Lancaster Board of Health.

In the National Guard, Strong served in the 313th Medical Company for 10 years, including five as its commander. He led the unit during a deployment to Iraq in 2004-05, and returned to Iraq with a different unit in 2008.

Strong commanded the Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from 2016-18, including a deployment to the Virgin Islands.

After that tour, he transferred to the Pentagon as a senior policy analyst working on counternarcotics and global threats. Since his promotion to brigadier general in October 2020, Strong has served as the National Guard Bureau’s deputy director of programs, analysis & evaluation (J8).

Strong and his wife, Jen, have two children, both of whom are recent college graduates.

"I am so excited to be back home to the great state of Nebraska,” he said. “My sincere enthusiasm for this assignment is ultimately linked to the three things I care for the most: my family, my state, and the military service."

Strong pledged a statewide effort to boost National Guard recruitment, addressing significant shortfalls in the Air National Guard and especially the Army National Guard. Bohac said recruitment has suffered because the pandemic hampered the Guard’s outreach into high schools when they were closed in 2020-21.

Strong called his plan a “monster blitz,” a nod to the monster back position that Pillen played on defense for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team in the late 1970s.

“First and foremost is ensuring that the National Guard is viewed as a value-added opportunity for the young men and women of Nebraska,” he said. “We’re very confident that we’ll build on the momentum that General Bohac has established.”

Strong will officially take over from Bohac during a change-of-command ceremony July 8 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.