LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Steve Corsi as the new CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, replacing Dannette Smith.

Smith resigned earlier this month after four years in the role to take a job with a national firm. Corsi's first day is Sept. 11, and he will make a similar salary to Smith at $257,000 per year, according to a state press release.

Corsi’s most recent role is acting CEO of the Central Wyoming Counseling Center. He previously led the Missouri Department of Social Services, Wyoming Department of Family Services, High Country Behavioral Health in Wyoming, and the Cornerstone Behavioral Health Group in California.

In 2019, Corsi became head of Volunteers of America Western Washington, where he grew the organization’s revenue from $17.2 million to $115 million over the course of roughly four years.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience and leadership to DHHS, having served as director and CEO over a number of social service organizations … In addition to his operational expertise, Steve has a strong servant focus when it comes to providing program services to those who need them," Pillen said in the press release.

Corsi will inherit several heavy responsibilities from Smith as the new leader of the state's largest agency. While many praised Smith's work in the role, her legacy was also marked by multiple controversies, including the department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of Nebraska's Medicaid expansion program.

Pillen still has two other vacancies to fill in DHHS — a director of the children and family services division and a director of behavioral health. Pillen did not retain either of his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointees for the roles, so Smith served as interim director of children and family services until her resignation.