Pillen budget plan calls for tax cuts, spending restraint and school aid boost

LINCOLN — In his first State of the State speech Wednesday, Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a budget plan heavy on tax cuts and state support for K-12 education.

The new governor called for holding the line on state general fund spending while creating a new fund to significantly boost state aid to all Nebraska school districts.

He also proposed building a new state prison, setting aside more than $574 million to build the Perkins County canal and providing for a $500 million boost in state road-building efforts.

"Together, we can deliver transformative tax reform, achieve historic fiscal restraint and make good on our educational promises to Nebraska's next generation," Pillen said in a letter to lawmakers that accompanied his budget plan.

Pillen said he started working on the budget at 9 a.m. Nov. 9, the morning after his victory in the general election. Though he said he initially wanted to be more aggressive, he held back in some areas to build a more sustainable proposal.

"The goal of this budget is straightforward: to make clear my commitment to shrinking the growth and size of state government," he said.

The budget proposal Pillen released Wednesday provides for a 1.3% annual average increase in state general fund spending during the two years ending June 30, 2025.

Pillen said he was aided by unprecedented revenue levels that Nebraska and many neighboring states are experiencing, which he referred to as "bushel baskets" of extra cash. The latest revenue projections expect Nebraska would reach a historic cash reserve of $2.3 billion by fiscal year 2025.

Instead, Pillen's budget plan would see the cash reserve sit at around $1.6 billion by FY25. The $574 million for the Perkins County canal would be covered under the reserve, along with more than $95 million to add to the $250 million set aside to build a new state prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The Perkins County canal would run from Colorado through southwest Nebraska. Under a century-old compact, Nebraska can lay claim to water from the South Platte River if the state builds such a canal. The new prison, previously pushed by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, had $250 million earmarked for it, although lawmakers have yet to officially authorize it.

Pillen previewed his biggest budget initiatives last week. For schools, they included a proposal to create a new Education Future Fund, which would be used to provide $1,500 per student for all schools and to increase special education funding in the coming school year. Those changes add up to more than $260 million annually.

Together, they would increase state support for K-12 education, even as rising property valuations would mean less money for the older school aid formula. That formula provides state dollars to fill the gap between a district's educational needs and the money it can get from property taxes and other sources.

"We can't let one kid fall through the cracks," he said.

State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln said she liked the idea of increasing support for education, especially special education, which should help with property taxes.

But she raised concerns about meeting state needs while keeping spending at a 1.3% average increase. She also raised concerns about Pillen's plan for income taxes.

The governor proposed tapping the state's flush tax coffers for the initial investment of $1 billion into the new fund, then providing for a $250 million infusion each following year. He wants the increased support coupled with a 3% cap on school revenue growth.

On the tax side, Pillen's plan calls for bringing down the top income tax rate to 3.99% by 2027 and speeding up the elimination of income taxes on Social Security. Conrad criticized the plan for leaving out middle- and low-income taxpayers.

Pillen proposed to tackle property taxes by putting more money into the state's long-standing property tax credit program. He also proposed to increase a separate program that provides income tax credits for property taxes paid to community colleges to cover 100% of the taxes paid.

The income tax credits would be replaced in 2027 by the elimination of community colleges' property tax authority. Community colleges currently account for about 5% of property taxes statewide.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said she was very happy with the governor’s proposals, noting that she has long advocated for similar tax cuts and education funding increases.

“Big picture, I think he’s being careful but strategic,” she said.

Nebraska's existing school aid formula is projected to drop by $111.5 million in the second year of the biennium, from $1.08 billion down to $971 million under Pillen's proposal. That offsets spending increases needed to pay for the historic raises negotiated with unions representing most state employees.

The budget proposal includes $99.4 million over the two-year period for the employee pay raises. However, that figure was based on early estimates of 6% annual increases in state employee pay. The raises actually negotiated with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees ranged from 10% to 27%.

Pillen proposed a few new programs. One would provide $5 million annually for mentorship programs in early elementary grades, with a goal of supporting teachers and helping students learn to read. Another would provide $5 million annually for grants aimed at retaining teachers, nurses, veterinarians and other needed health care professionals.

He also threw his support behind a proposal to help private and parochial schools by offering $25 million worth of tax credits to people donating to private school scholarship funds.

State Budget Director Lee Will said the $1.6 billion remaining in the cash reserve would be enough to help the state weather future recessions, even after making the proposed tax cuts. He said lawmakers would also have roughly $218 million in additional funds to work with during the session, although Pillen said he would not be shy about rejecting some proposals.

"I didn't get into this to make friends, I'm in this to make a difference for Nebraska's taxpayers," Pillen said.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, said the 87 bills pending before the committee would add up to much more than $218 million.

Pillen said he's already said no to a plethora of "pie in the sky requests" from various state departments when drafting his proposal, including a request for funding IT systems for the State Department of Health and Human Services. Some departments, including Agriculture, will see spending reductions from Pillen's proposal removing some vacant positions.

A coalition of groups representing a wide range of health and human services providers panned the governor’s budget, saying that it “ignores the crisis” those providers face as costs increase and services close down.

Pillen’s budget would cover the continued costs of rate increases put in place last year but does not include additional funds. The coalition includes hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, child welfare providers and others.

Aside from the budget, Pillen voiced his thoughts on some policy areas, most notably pledging his support for legislation that would ban all abortions around six weeks past gestation, once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected. The bill, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, has already been criticized as a thinly veiled total abortion ban, with opponents arguing that most women don't realize they're pregnant until after the six-week deadline.

Pillen said the debate on abortion has gotten "too complicated," and claimed it isn't about in vitro fertilization, contraception or patient-doctor relationships.

"It's simply about ending the abortion of babies growing in mothers' wombs," Pillen said. "I am fighting for the rights of every baby … with a beating heart, pure and simple."