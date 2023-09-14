LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen announced Thursday that he has named State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to be the new state treasurer.

Briese will replace John Murante, who is stepping down to become director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems agency.

“Sen. Briese has the respect of his peers and has been a great representative for District 41 in the Legislature,” Pillen said. “He’s a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer.”

Briese, a fourth-generation family farmer with a law degree, has been a champion for property tax relief throughout his time as a state senator. He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, meaning that he would be term-limited out of office after next year. Briese is chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

In a press release, he said he was honored to have been chosen as treasurer.

“I have truly enjoyed my time in the Legislature and am proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure, as well as the relationships that were forged,” he said. “I look forward to this new opportunity and continuing to serve the people of our great state.”

Murante’s last day will be Sept. 18. Briese will start on Nov. 1. Under state law, the powers of the treasurer’s office will transfer to the governor during the interim. During the transition, Assistant State Treasurer Rachel Biar will manage the day-to-day operations of the office.

The appointment leaves a legislative vacancy. District 41 encompasses Boone, Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Valley, Wheeler and parts of Buffalo and Hall counties in central Nebraska.

Pillen’s office said information will be provided later about the process to fill the vacancy for the last year of Briese’s term.