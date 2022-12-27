 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pillen names new state fire marshal

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal.

Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September.

Hunter has more than 25 years' experience in fire and emergency response services, including with the Omaha Fire Department as an assistant fire chief, battalion chief and fire captain.

"I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," Pillen said. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."

Before coming to Nebraska, Hunter served with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, where he gained wild land firefighting experience. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has earned an associate's degree in fire science, a bachelor's in leadership and a master's in security management

