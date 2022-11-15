Pillen names two more Ricketts administrators as cabinet members

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced two more cabinet members Monday, continuing a trend of retaining current members of Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration.

John Albin will remain commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor, while Eric Dunning will remain director of the State Department of Insurance, according to a press release.

Last week, Pillen announced he was keeping John Hilgert as director of Veteran Affairs and Lee Will as state budget director.

All four men are members of Ricketts' current cabinet. Pillen still must fill 24 cabinet positions before his term begins in January.

Albin has served as the commissioner of the Department of Labor since 2014, but has been with the department for more than 30 years total.

Dunning was named director of the Department of Insurance in 2021. Prior to his appointment, he served as the director of government affairs at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and served as legal counsel for the department from 1998 to 2013.