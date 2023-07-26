Gov. Jim Pillen, state lawmakers, school administrators and board members touted the passage of a “historic investment” in Nebraska’s public school system Wednesday.

Standing next to an oversized check for $1 billion made out to “Nebraska Students,” Pillen said the infusion of more state funds into public education would benefit students and reduce property taxes for years to come.

“Here in Nebraska, the one thing we all agree on is our kids are our future,” Pillen said in the governor’s hearing room, “and we’re never, ever going to give up on our kids.”

The Education Future Fund, which will continue to receive a $250 million transfer from the treasury to ensure its sustainability, will provide $1,500 in per-student aid to every school district across the state.

It also increases the amount of special education costs paid for by the state from 40% to 80% and caps revenue growth of school districts in order to slash property tax bills.

The Opportunity Scholarships Act provides a tax credit to individuals who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, which in turn would help students access private or religious schools, according to supporters.

Pillen said he wanted “to get the facts out” about the increase in state funding for schools and said the tax credit would not divert money intended for public education.

“That money comes off the top line of the budget of $6.5 billion of revenue from the state,” Pillen said. “It has no tie-in with education at all.”

Opponents of LB753 have argued that the dollar-for-dollar tax credit, which is capped at $25 million in the first year but could eventually grow to $100 million, will ultimately result in a shift of public funds to non-public schools.

Support Our Schools Nebraska, a coalition of opponents led by the Nebraska State Education Association, launched a petition drive to put LB753 before voters during the November 2024 general election.

The organization, which includes teachers’ unions, school board members, policy groups and others, needs roughly 61,000 valid signatures to put the referendum on the ballot.

Meanwhile, backers of the bill introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, formed their own organization — Keep Kids First Nebraska — urging Nebraskans to “decline to sign” the petition.

Keep Kids First Nebraska is backed by the American Federation for Children, which receives support from former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which advocates for school choice policies across the country.

Pillen, who has also been a vocal supporter of LB753 and participated in a video with Walter Blanks Jr. of the American Federation for Children that appeared on Twitter shortly after Wednesday’s news conference, said he would not withdraw his support for the Education Future Fund if the Opportunity Scholarships Act goes before voters.

The governor said he believed the new way of funding public education in Nebraska was fairer than the TEEOSA model used for some three decades.

Roughly 180 of the state’s 244 school districts did not receive any state funding before the future fund and the foundation aid bills were signed into law.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman who introduced the bill (LB681) creating the $1 billion fund, said he “gasped” at Pillen’s pitch for the program.

But, taking stock of what he described as a “common sense investment” that provides more funding for schools while also reducing districts’ reliance on property taxes, Clements said he came around to the idea and was proud to support it.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, who was part of a working group convened by Pillen that explored the idea late in 2022, said the new investment will increase special education funding for the state’s second-largest school district.

Gausman also lauded Pillen for considering varying viewpoints from the school finance committee and said the proposals that emerged were the result of a consensus among members.

And Keith Runge, the president of the Columbus Lakeview school board, said the law would have an immediate impact on the district with roughly 950 students.

Before the Education Future Fund was created, Lakeview received about $1 million in state aid. Runge said that amount was set to grow to about $3 million, which will allow the district to drop its property tax levy by 10 cents.

“This plan will definitely make a difference in personal property tax,” Runge said. “We’re still going to do right by kids, but it will take the pressure off the personal property tax.”