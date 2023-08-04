LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen is seeking federal help for cattle producers who lost livestock in late July because of a trifecta of extreme heat, high humidity and lack of air movement.

According to his office, the conditions lasted only a few days but caused significant losses for some cattle producers in the east central region of Nebraska.

Pillen, who raises hogs, talked with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday to inform him of the losses and to request his help in ensuring that producers get timely and appropriate federal support through disaster assistance programs such as the livestock indemnity program.

The program provides financial help to producers who suffer excessive livestock losses because of adverse weather. All losses or injuries must be documented within 30 days, making reporting of those situations time sensitive. Pillen urged producers to report losses promptly to their local Farm Service Agencies.

Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson thanked the governor for his advocacy on behalf of producers, adding that, “rain or shine, beef cattle producers are out in the elements to ensure their animals are receiving the highest quality care possible.”

The governor followed up his phone call with a letter urging Vilsack to review the payments made under the program. In the letter, he said the payments are based on the previous year’s market prices, rather than current prices, which would make a significant difference for producers. The letter said most of cattle that died were fully grown and ready for market.