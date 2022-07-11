Platte River Charity Shoot slated for Saturday in Grand Island

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, Inc., along with Hornady Manufacturing, is hosting the 29th annual Platte River Charity Shoot on Saturday, July 16, at the Heartland Shooting Park west of Grand Island.

All of the money raised from this event stays local in central and western Nebraska and benefits the programs and services Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska provides for individuals experiencing a developmental disability, mental health condition, substance use disorder, acquired brain injury or face barriers such as poverty or involvement in the legal system.

The shoot features a three-person team (corporate competition) with prizes for the top three teams and team plaques; adult individual competition with prizes for six places in four Lewis Class Divisions (24 prizes total); and the youth/adult team competition that has college scholarships totaling $5,000 awarded to the top four youth shooters in each of the two Lewis Class Divisions (eight scholarships total).

Shooters may preregister on the event’s website at PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com, by calling 308-384-7896, or stopping by the Goodwill administrative offices at 1804 S. Eddy St. in Grand Island. Registration is also available the day of the event for an extra $10, beginning at 7:30 a.m. First squad out is at 8 and the awards will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

View a complete list of sponsors on the event’s website: platterivercharityshoot.com/event-sponsors/

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska Inc. serves 55 counties in central and western Nebraska. Services and programs Goodwill offers to support people living with disabilities or barriers include:

- Developmental disability services providing training and support to help people gain skills, build on their strengths, achieve goals and greater independence and access their community.

- Behavioral health services providing support to people in the recovery process, helping them to create a recovery plan, embrace hope, receive mental and physical health care, build skills and successfully live in their communities.

- Employment and career services to help job seekers find employment that matches their strengths and interests and provides ongoing support.

- Court-appointed services to support court-involved individuals with access to housing, employment and life skills and links to resources that promote community safety and increase self-sufficiency.