Platte River land at heart of RV controversy has been sold to Rotella family

The Rotella family has purchased the tract of land along the Platte River where a developer had proposed building an RV park.

The family plans to leave the land undeveloped, said Lou Rotella Jr.

Neighbors had fought the RV park, saying it would bring noise and congestion to their riverside homes and cabins and could exacerbate flood damages.

Mary Kroupa, a board member and treasurer of the property's neighboring residential area known as Sokol Camp, said her board welcomes the decision by the Rotellas.

"It is good news," she said.

Rotella said his family has had its eye on this property for some time.

"We love it, it's beautiful just the way it is," he said. "Our family enjoys the outdoors and purchased the property for use as a recreational area and gathering place. We're committed to caring for and protecting the land for future generations."

The land is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the Platte.

According to Diane Battiato, the Douglas County assessor and register of deeds, the 100.669 acres sold for $2.5 million. The property, which had been owned by Reynold and Kathryn Hochstein, has two homes on it and had been assessed for tax purposes at $867,922. It abuts about .75 miles of the Platte. Because it is on the river side of the levee and is in the floodway, future development is restricted.