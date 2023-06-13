A second person has been arrested in connection with the beating death of an Omaha man, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Jessica Hernandez, 26, faces charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with Carlos Salguero-Canar's death, according to court records.

Salguero-Canar was found beaten to death at an apartment complex near 27th and Harrison Streets on June 2. According to friends of Salguero-Canar and a Facebook post, Hernandez and Salguero-Canar had been dating since April 2022, police said.

On Monday, authorities charged Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24, with manslaughter in connection with the case.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Omaha Police Department homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.