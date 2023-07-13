LINCOLN — Just over half of participants in a recent poll of 600 Nebraskans favored repeal of a new law that will offer tax credits for donations to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools.

Legislative Bill 753 passed the Nebraska Legislature this year. Opponents have launched a petition drive aimed at forcing a 2024 vote on repealing the law.

The poll — conducted May 31 to June 5 — was released by OpenSky Policy Institute, which is affiliated with the petition drive. In the survey, 55% of participants said they would vote to repeal the law if it was on the 2024 ballot, while 37% said they would vote to retain it, with the remainder undecided.

Supporters of the bill criticized the wording of the key poll question. In addition, that key question was asked only after a series of other poll questions about taxes and services. At one point, respondents were asked if they were worried “that Nebraska politicians will continue to protect millionaires and corporations from tax increases, making it harder to invest in our priorities like health care, public safety, and public schools.”

LB 753 provides tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not claim more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

The bill’s introducer, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, had tried to pass similar measures for years, putting her at odds with public school educators and other critics who say it will deplete funding for public education and will primarily benefit wealthy Nebraskans.

LB 753 supporters argue that the new law is necessary to allow families — particularly those of lower income — to have a range of educational opportunities to best suit their children’s needs.

Opponents formed the Support our Schools Nebraska group to try to repeal the law. According to the campaign’s latest finance report, OpenSky contributed $54,000 of the roughly $1.1 million raised so far.

Meanwhile, a competing campaign that Linehan backs is urging people against signing the petition. The petition needs to gather over 60,000 authorized signatures of registered Nebraska voters by Aug. 30 in order to make it on the 2024 ballot, though organizers are aiming to collect 90,000.

Linehan said OpenSky should not be involved with the petition because of its nonprofit status. She also objected to the language used in the poll’s question about repealing LB 753, which reads:

“Now that the Legislature has passed the bill, some Nebraskans may try to put this voucher proposal on the ballot so that voters get a say. If this scholarship voucher question were on the ballot in Nebraska in 2024, would you vote RETAIN to affirm the decision of the legislature and allow corporations and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for contributions to private school scholarship-granting organizations, or would you vote REPEAL to reject the legislature’s decision?”

Linehan said the law does not create a voucher program, and criticized the question for never mentioning children.

“They don’t mention anything about kids,” Linehan said. “Scholarships go to children.”

A competing poll released earlier this week by the American Federation for Children — the primary financial supporter of the opposing campaign — said 71% of 1,000 registered voters surveyed support the concept of school choice.

OpenSky Executive Director Rebecca Firestone said her group is allowed to “engage in limited direct lobbying activities, which include ballot initiatives and referenda.” And she defended OpenSky’s effort to protect funding for public education.

“Voters deserve a voice in keeping public schools strong,” she said.