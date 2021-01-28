Prepare for ice jam flooding

The following information is adapted from the Federal Emergency Management Agency website regarding disaster preparedness: ready.gov/make-a-plan.

— Start a 24-hour watch to keep regular observation on the ice/water;

— Develop a calling tree of neighbors to notify if a flood emergency begins so everyone can get out;

— Call 911;

— Identify backup escape routes and methods if the main driveway is flooded;

— Make a safety kit: water, flashlights, batteries, backup cellphone charging system, food, blankets, tools to shut utilities off, dry clothes;

— Rendezvous plan if flood occurs while family is separated. A designated third-party number to call to check in and a common place to meet.

For more information on current flood conditions, contact Darrin Lewis, Buffalo County Emergency Manager, at 308-233-3225 or em@buffalocounty.ne.gov.

A directory of all county emergency managers can be found at https://nema.nebraska.gov/overview/county-emergency-management-directorscoordinators.