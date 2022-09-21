Program to let problem gamblers bar themselves from Nebraska casinos

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska's first casino even opens its doors, the state is launching a program to help people with gambling problems stay out of trouble.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unveiled an application Wednesday for people who want to voluntarily bar themselves from casinos that will be opening in the state.

The self-exclusion program is a way for people with gambling problems to fight their problem. Those who sign up for the program agree that they should be refused entry or ejected from casino facilities. They also agree that they will not be allowed to collect any winnings or recover any losses from gambling.

Tom Sage, executive director of the commission, said the program is an industry best practice to prevent problem gambling. He encouraged people to exercise responsible gambling practices and learn the signs of problem gaming ahead of full casino operations.

The commission is to meet Friday to decide whether to approve the state's first casino license, to be operated at the Lincoln Race Course by WarHorse Gaming.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” he said. “Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry.”

Applicants for self-exclusion must designate how long they want the exclusion to last, whether one year, three years, five years or a lifetime. They also must attest that they are a problem gambler or that their gambling is causing, or could cause, problems in their life or the lives of family, friends or co-workers.

Sage urged people to learn the signs of gambling problems. They include: You cannot stop gambling, even when it’s hurting you. You bet money you cannot afford to lose. You bet other people’s money. You steal to bet. Gambling is all you think about. Gambling is the main way you escape. Asking others to bail you out when you gambled money away. Lying about the time and money you spend gambling. Gambling more after a loss to win back the loss. Gambling is killing your relationships.

The voluntary self-exclusion program application and other information about problem gambling is available at racingcommission.nebraska.gov/responsible-gaming.