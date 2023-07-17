LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers thought they were delivering a sizable dose of property tax relief this year by eliminating most community college tax levies.

But at least in the short term, the new law could result in higher property taxes for residents of the Southeast Community College area.

SCC officials have proposed boosting the college’s general fund property tax levy nearly 26% for the 2023-24 school year. When coupled with valuation increases in the area, the result would be a nearly 40% increase in total property tax revenues.

Individual property tax bills could grow by 50% or more.

College President Paul Illich said the levy increase is needed to maximize state funding for the following year and ensure adequate future funding under the new law. He said the rate was based on a detailed study of SCC’s current and future needs.

“The strategy was to make sure we set this baseline appropriately,” he said. “We want to make sure the college is viable. This is really all about expanding our capacity to produce a skilled workforce.”

Illich said the new law will protect area residents from increased tax bills. The law expanded a refundable income tax credit program to cover 100% of the amount paid for community college property taxes in 2024, up from the 30% covered in 2022.

But Laura Strimple, Gov. Jim Pillen’s spokeswoman, harshly criticized the strategy for raising taxes to address future needs, not current ones, and for relying on the state to pay the increase.

“Governor Pillen is strongly opposed to what is a clear money grab based on ‘what ifs’ and speculative future expenditures,” she said. “The governor is exploring all avenues to ensure that SCC property taxpayers are not burdened with a ... tax increase.”

Several state lawmakers also have raised objections to the college’s plan. Twenty-three signed on to a June 30 letter asking the SCC Board of Governors to reconsider the proposed levy increase.

“This proposal runs counter to the intention of the Legislature in lowering the tax burden on the people of Nebraska,” it said. “Raising your levy to the maximum allowed under state law does not send a good message to Nebraskans.”

State Sen. Rob Dover of Norfolk, who drafted the letter, said he was in disbelief when he learned of the SCC plan. The college’s elected board gave preliminary approval to the levy increase on June 20 as part of its budget-setting process.

“I don’t know how you justify that,” Dover said. “There has to be some responsibility to the taxpayers.”

The letter warned that lawmakers will “consider addressing this issue” next year if the board does not change course. But neither Dover nor Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who sponsored this year’s property tax relief package, said what action the Legislature might take.

Briese predicted lawmakers would remember SCC’s strategy when deciding state aid levels. Dover said they could rethink the law passed this year.

Legislative Bill 243, this year’s property tax package, includes provisions that will end community colleges’ ability to levy property taxes, except for building needs, starting in 2024.

The measure replaces those tax revenues with a new pool of state aid that is to increase by 3.5% annually, with additional money available based on enrollment growth. Community colleges could levy property taxes to fill the gap if the state does not meet its funding obligations.

Critically, according to SCC officials, the first year of state funding will be based on the larger of a college’s general fund property tax revenues in 2023-24 or the revenues that the college could have collected by levying 7.5 cents per $100 of valuation.

Illich said that formula will provide a spike in funding for community colleges with the lowest tax levies, while doing little for those like SCC that have levies at or near 7.5 cents.

By raising its levy in 2023-24, he said, SCC would start off with more state funding and be in a better position to cope with rising costs in future years.

The SCC proposal would boost the general fund levy from 7.37 cents up to the state-prescribed limit of 9.25 cents for next year. A separate 2-cent levy for capital needs would be unchanged. The proposal would add $37.60 to the property tax bill on a $200,000 home, assuming no change in property valuation.

The plan provides for a 7% increase in ongoing operations next year and sets aside $17 million from the levy increase for building maintenance needs. In future years, larger and larger shares of that $17 million would go toward ongoing operations costs.

Without that cushion, Illich said the college, which serves a 15-county area, would have to cut programs or raise tuition in future years.

He said the 3.5% increases in state dollars would be smaller than the college has been getting through valuation increases. Property values have grown by more than 3.5% in eight of the last 12 years, allowing SCC to collect more revenues even when levies have not changed.

“Budgeting a lesser amount would require an increase in tuition, possibly significant, and a decrease in a variety of educational programs,” said Neal Stenberg, the SCC board chairman. “We have one chance to get this right.”

SCC officials plan to hold a series of information sessions for the public to explain their strategy and the new state law, with an emphasis on the 100% tax credits, leading up to final action on the budget and levy in September.

But Briese said relying on the credits to ease steep tax increases is not respectful of taxpayers. The credits reimburse people for taxes that have already been paid and don’t help when the tax bills actually come due.

Dover objected that the strategy requires taxpayers across the state to pay for a property tax increase in one community college area. Nor do all taxpayers claim the credits. Only about 60% took advantage of similar income tax credits for K-12 school property taxes in past years.

Nebraska’s other five community colleges are at various stages in their budget- and levy-setting process, but none has said it will follow SCC’s path.

Randy Schmailzl, Metropolitan Community College president, said he expects that college will stick with the 7.5-cent general fund levy it has had since 2010. The college will be able to cover cost increases through enrollment growth and rising valuations in the four-county area.

Central Community College is looking at raising its levy from 6.6 cents to 7.3 cents, largely to cover rising personnel costs, said President Matt Gotschall. More money also is needed so the college can stop dipping into its cash reserve, as it has done since the 2019 floods to help out taxpayers. But he said the college is not looking to collect more than needed for the 2023-34 year.

“Our board specifically talked about not wanting to go to the maximum because we don’t have a specified need,” he said.

Mid-Plains President Ryan Purdy said the college’s levy has been the lowest in the state and he expects it will stay that way. The levy has been less than 6 cents, meaning the college will see a substantial bump in revenues for the 2024-25 year. Under the new formula, it will get state funding equal to what a 7.5-cent levy would have provided.

In a statement, Western Nebraska Community College said its board is “currently exploring all options” to balance the budget amidst increased costs and mandates. The statement said taxpayers are central to the discussion and the college is pleased about the expanded tax credit.

Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, said that college also is working “to ensure the final decisions on the tax levy rate strikes the appropriate balance between the use of taxpayer money and the high quality of education we provide to our students.”