When Mary Steiner’s son returned from a treatment program after a mental health crisis in 2020, she pleaded with the local sheriff not to return his guns.

The sheriff agreed that her son, Richard, who was diagnosed with bipolar depression and struggled off-and-on with his mental health for years, shouldn’t have access to firearms, Steiner said. But the sheriff had no legal justification to hold the weapons if Richard asked for them back.

Later that year, Richard shot and killed himself in front of Steiner, her husband and their two young granddaughters.

“I blame the death of my son on the lack of a law in Nebraska to protect mentally ill persons from owning firearms,” Steiner said.

The Merrick County woman was one of several people to testify Friday in support of Legislative Bill 482, dubbed the Suicide Risk Protection Order Act, during a hearing before the Judiciary Committee. Steiner was among the minority of testifiers. Most opposed the legislation, saying it would do little to address the actual problem.

The bill, introduced by State Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, would allow law enforcement to petition a court to take firearms away from a person who has “demonstrated that they are a danger to themselves or others, has access to a firearm, and has made threats of violence.”

Legislation like LB 482 is commonly referred to as a “red flag” law. A similar bill in the Nebraska Legislature failed to advance in 2020.

“Some people will testify that we are taking away their guns,” Raybould said in her opening statement. “But by giving families and law enforcement additional tools like this one, we are keeping their loved ones from taking their own lives.”

Steiner wasn’t the only testifier to share a story of losing a loved one to suicide.

Patricia Harrold, the president of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, said her husband died by suicide in 2012. She testified in opposition to the bill, saying that her husband showed no warning signs.

Harrold argued that addressing the root causes of rising suicide and gun violence rates would be a better use of time and resources than implementing a new law.

Liberty Schinzing spoke about her experiences in an abusive relationship with a man who was suicidal and would often threaten to kill himself. She said that taking the weapons out of the house wouldn’t have helped — in part because they were protection for her.

She also said that implementing such a law would discourage firearm owners from reaching out for needed mental health help.

“This bill would discourage individuals who own guns from reaching out and getting the help that they need,” Schinzing said. “Taking the guns away won’t do it. They can go out and buy a toaster.”

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson also testified in opposition, though he said that he is “in strong support of the underlying concept” of “finding better ways to ensure that the dangerous and dangerously mentally ill do not have the ability to possess and obtain firearms.”

Hanson spoke about the issues in the mental health commitment process, both in placing people under emergency protective custody and through the board of mental health. He said that addressing the gaps in these systems and strengthening treatment options would be a better use of resources.

Multiple other opponents testified that they believe the bill in its current form is unconstitutional. Spike Eickholt of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, who testified in a neutral capacity, similarly had concerns that the bill “creates a new process for law enforcement to enter someone’s home and take their property.”

Overall three supporters and nine opponents testified at Friday’s hearing. In addition, 125 people submitted written comments: three in support and 122 in opposition.