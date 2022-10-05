Prosecutors charge 15-year-old Lincoln girl with first-degree murder in father's killing

LINCOLN — Lincoln police say the 15-year-old Lincoln girl they arrested Monday in the killing of her father had planned it with her boyfriend for a week before she stabbed him.

Prosecutors charged Sallie Gilmer with first-degree murder, accusing her of killing 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr. purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.

She and her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, who is accused of aiding and abetting the slaying, made their first court appearances on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

In an affidavit seeking their arrests, Lincoln Police Officer Jason Grager said Sallie Gilmer called 911 just after 4 p.m. saying she had returned home from school to their apartment near South 40th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 to find her father stabbed.

Grager said officers found Jesse Gilmer Jr. with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In court records filed Wednesday, Grager said police suspect Gilmer and her boyfriend started planning the killing a week earlier and decided earlier in the day Monday to carry it out after school.

Police say Honigschmidt drove her home to stab her father, then returned to Lincoln Southeast High School, which the two attended, for a short time before returning home so she could "discover" him dead.

Grager said Gilmer allegedly was stressed out from her parents' constant fighting and her father's mental abuse. Grager alleged that Gilmer used a knife that Honigschmidt had given her for her protection and said she gave it back to him after the stabbing.